Jordan Graham issues first words since signing for Birmingham City

Birmingham City have agreed a deal to sign Jordan Graham on a free transfer with him leaving Gillingham at the end of last season.

The winger had an excellent campaign last year with 12 goals and 6 assists registered in the league and it looks as though Lee Bowyer has got in a man he has been tracking for some time.

Football League World brought you the news that the Blues were looking at Graham back in April, and today the deal has gone through, with the player evidently delighted at the chance presented to him at St Andrew’s.

Here’s what he had to say on completing the deal, via the club’s official website:

“I’m over the moon,” Graham said. “I’m delighted to come here, be back in the Championship and hopefully show people what I can do.

“Last season was a good year for me in terms of performance and numbers and I want to build on that now.

“You get the impression that the Club’s heading in a new direction and it’s a really positive feeling.

“I got that when I met the manager last week. I knew he was interested in me when he was at Charlton so when he came here, I was already thinking this would be an ideal move.

“I’m delighted it’s all worked out perfectly and I couldn’t be happier.”

The Verdict

This could be a really fine signing for the Blues.

Graham had an excellent year last time around for Gillingham in Sky Bet League One with a good amount of goals and assists being chipped in from out wide.

Indeed, if he can bring those levels to Birmingham City next season he’ll be a real hit at St Andrew’s and, on a free transfer, could prove to be a bit of a bargain as well.

Lee Bowyer has got a real appreciation of Graham as a player, too, so that should bode well for him being a hit in the Midlands.

