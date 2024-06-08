Highlights Manager Phil Parkinson is in no rush to make transfers as he seeks quality players for League One.

Wrexham AFC have had a quiet time on the transfer front so far following the end of their successful 2023/24 campaign.

Manager Phil Parkinson says he's in no rush to do business as he looks to find players of the right quality for life in League One.

While the Red Dragons already have a team full of star names such as striker Paul Mullin and midfielder Elliot Lee, more incomings will be needed if they are to challenge for an unprecedented third successive promotion.

Some players on the fringes of Parkinson's squad struggled for minutes in League Two last term, including some whose progress has stalled.

With that in mind, here are four players the Wrexham boss should consider loaning out next season.

Jordan Davies

Attacking midfielder Jordan Davies was in outstanding form during Parkinson's first season in charge of the club.

The homegrown player made 47 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 as Wrexham finished second in the National League, before being beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Grimsby Town.

All that changed when Elliot Lee was brought in from Luton Town during the summer of 2022, and it's since been a case of diminishing returns for the 25-year-old.

During their 2022/23 National League title-winning campaign, Davies made 15 starts and 15 substitute appearances, scoring four goals.

Last term, he made just six starts and was largely consigned to the bench, making 26 substitute appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions.

The player told the Leader newspaper it had been a difficult season on a personal level, but he was determined to work his way back into Parkinson's plans.

However, Davies's career at the Racecourse has clearly stalled and a loan spell at a League Two club could benefit him.

Jordan Davies's Wrexham stats 2020-24 (All comps, per Wrexham AFC Archive) Appearances Goals 102 (47) 37

Sam Dalby

There were initial signs of promise when Sam Dalby joined the Red Dragons from Southend United in August 2022.

The youngster provided useful competition for Ollie Palmer in the second striker berth and impressed during Wrexham's FA Cup exploits in 2022/23, particularly in their 4-3 win at Coventry City in the third round.

But the 24-year-old is another who failed to kick on in League Two, scoring just once in the league after making 14 starts.

While he bolstered his tally with four goals in cup competitions, it's difficult to see him playing a major part next season, despite signing a contract extension in October 2023.

With that in mind, he'd also benefit from being loaned out to the division below.

Billy Waters

Billy Waters is a player whose career at Wrexham has never really got off the ground.

The striker was largely signed as an insurance policy in the event of Paul Mullin getting injured during the club's title run-in with Notts County in March 2023.

During his time in North Wales, the 29-year-old has made just three starts and five substitute appearances in total, without scoring a single goal.

Despite his positive track record at FC Halifax Town in the National League and a respectable haul at Barrow in League Two, he was left out of Parkinson's 22-man squad at the start of last term.

Waters was later loaned out to fellow fourth tier side Doncaster Rovers in January but also struggled to make an impact there.

Contracted until the end of the 2024/25 season, it appears very unlikely that Waters will get a look in during the new campaign.

A loan move to either a lower League Two side or potentially a National League team would therefore be the best fit.

However, a recent article in The Athletic suggests Wrexham could also be willing to let him leave permanently.

Jake Bickerstaff

Jake Bickerstaff is a youngster who is well-regarded by Parkinson after being thrown in at the deep end at the start of the season just gone.

The striker had big boots to fill in Paul Mullin's absence through injury but registered his first two goals in League Two against Walsall and Swindon Town in August 2023.

While he did not establish himself in the first team for a prolonged period, the 22-year-old's potential is there to see, and the youth product was rewarded with a contract extension in December.

A loan spell at Accrington Stanley followed during the second half of the season after the signing of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town pushed him down the pecking order.

Bickerstaff made ten appearances and scored once during his time in Lancashire and is still learning his trade in the EFL.

Another loan spell at League Two level could help to boost his confidence, especially if he starts scoring on a regular basis.