Jordan Cousins sets out his Wigan Athletic aims for next season

After two seasons in League One, Wigan Athletic achieved promotion back to the Championship this season going up as champions.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins joined the Latics at the start of the season and making 16 appearances this season, had a part to play in his side’s success.

Reflecting on his first season at the club, Cousins feels his side now have a great chance in the league above as he told Wigan Today: “It’s been a whirlwind of a year. From the day I joined Wigan, the vibe generated by the fans, played and staff has made me feel so loved.

“There’s no surprise that we had the success that we had given the whole culture of the club.

“Everyone is pulling in the right direction so for me, there’s no surprise we went on to win the title.

“And there are no boundaries that can stop us from doing well in the Championship – if we can keep that culture and togetherness.

“We’ve done tremendously well and , while people look at the 11 players on the pitch, the whole club should take a summer to reflect and be proud of themselves, because it’s been a real contribution from everyone.

“It was my first promotion as a player, and it was such a surreal experience.

“It was a great feeling and I remember taking time as we celebrated to soak in the moment.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget and I’m itching to feel that again.

“I understand what people say now when they win trophies because I’ve got that bug now and hopefully we can strive to win more stuff with Wigan.”

The Verdict:

Wigan had a brilliant season this year and will be looking forward to a return to the Championship especially now their off the pitch issues have been sorted out.

Of course the Latics will be required to make some additions to the squad if they wish to compete in the higher level next season, however as Cousins says, there is no reason why they can’t push up that league rather than just survive in it having been there before.

The midfielder will probably be hoping he has a bit more of a role to play himself in Wigan’s squad next season but it sounds as though his attitude is strong and should he work hard in pre-season, then he may get this opportunity.