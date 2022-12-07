Jordan Clark provides glowing verdict of Luton Town key figure ahead of Middlesborough clash

Jordan Clark believes that his Luton Town side are lucky to have Rob Edwards at Kenilworth Road, whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

The midfielder played alongside his new boss at Barnsley earlier on in his career, with Edwards captaining the Tykes at that point in his playing career.

Clark has been a regular starter for the Bedfordshire club in the centre of midfield, whilst he has proven during his time with the Hatters thus far that he is a source of versatility.

Providing a glowing verdict of his new boss ahead of Saturday’s clash at Middlesbrough, Clark told Luton Today: “I trained a lot with him and just a lovely, lovely man at the time. The things I can remember of him, just being a dead good leader.

“Around the lads, giving everyone advice all the time, always happy, always positive, just a leader on the training ground.

“He was captain, an infectious character, his energy that he brings, and just makes you want to do the best for him.

“He got his first job at Forest Green and did really, really well there. I think we’re lucky to have him, really lucky to have him.”

The verdict

It is an exciting time for Luton fans as they wait for the Edwards era to being at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with the new Town boss having a while to prepare for his first outing.

Of course, it presents itself as a stern test for the Hatters, with Middlesbrough improving under the stewardship of Michael Carrick.

Enjoying an excellent stint as Forest Green Rovers boss before being treated rather harshly by the Watford hierarchy, Edwards will be hoping that his time with the Hatters will get off to the best possible start.

It also remains to be seen if Clark remains an integral starter at Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters possessing strength-in-depth in most areas of the pitch.