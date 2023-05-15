Luton Town midfielder Jordan Clark has admitted that he didn't think the Hatters would lose their game against Sunderland last weekend after managing to get on the scoresheet first, speaking to his side's media team.

Coming into this game, the hosts were tipped by some to take the win considering they had the home advantage at the Stadium of Light.

But they fell behind in the 11th minute with Elijah Adebayo firing home - a goal that could have allowed the Hatters to go on and secure a more comfortable lead to take back to Kenilworth Road.

Unfortunately for them, a moment of brilliance from Amad Diallo allowed the Black Cats to level the game before half-time - and Trai Hume's head in the second half secured a 2-1 victory for the home team.

That will give Tony Mowbray's side plenty of confidence going into tomorrow's second leg at Kenilworth Road - and gives Luton a tricky assignment to complete as they look to secure their place in the play-off final.

Jordan Clark's admission

Clark was very confident that his side wouldn't come away from the Stadium of Light with a defeat following Adebayo's early strike.

Making this admission after the game, the 29-year-old said: "Started the game and got the goal, I thought that there was no way we were going to lose this game.

"Fair play to them, they’re a good side and they’ve got some really good players.

"We know that at our place it’s going to be a different game and we’ll make it difficult."

Will tomorrow be a much different game?

You can certainly see both teams going for the win again, even though Mowbray's men only need a draw to seal their place in the play-off final.

The Black Cats have a number of key defenders out of action including Aji Alese, Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin, so they can't really afford to sit back.

Hume, Luke O'Nien and Lynden Gooch all put in admirable shifts at the weekend - but they can't be expected to defend.

Instead, the Wearside outfit need to focus on making use of the likes of Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo and Patrick Roberts (if he's fit) in the final third. And it would be difficult to see the Black Cats' approach changing.

Luton simply have to go for it so they will be looking to attack at every opportunity too - but Kenilworth Road will be a daunting destination for tomorrow's visitors with the home crowd likely to be right behind the Hatters.

However, Mowbray's side can take plenty of confidence from their away form this season.