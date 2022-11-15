Jordan Clark gives verdict on what to expect from Luton Town’s next managerial appointment

Jordan Clark has opened up on what he expects with Luton Town’s next managerial appointment.

The Hatters are searching for a replacement to Nathan Jones following his sudden departure for Premier League side Southampton.

A four-week break in play due to the World Cup means the club has time to figure out its next steps.

But the midfielder has claimed the team is ready to embrace whoever comes in, with everyone keeping an open mind over the next man put in charge of the squad.

The 29-year-old believes that the players will be ready to give everything for the next manager and that there will be no egos standing in the way of a positive working relationship.

“It’s big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a group of lads who will embrace that, give the new manager 100 percent every week and every day in training as there are no egos in this group,” said Clark, via Luton Today.

“We’ve got top lads, the manager coming in has got a good group of lads to work with.

“Hopefully it will be a good fit for everyone and we can kick on in the second half of the season.

“We don’t know who’s going to come in yet.

“I’m sure they’ll bring in staff and coaches and whoever, we’ve just got to have an open mind.

“It might be a different style of play, different thinking of the game, so we’ve just got to take it in our stride and kick on as much as we can.

“It’s a new era for the club, so we’ll look forward to it.”

Jones oversaw a very successful period in charge at Kenilworth Road, with his two stints at the club seeing him lead them from non-league football into the Championship.

A brief foray to Stoke City aside, he was with the club since 2016 and was key to their rise back up the English football ladder.

He has left the team in the top half of the second division table, with the Hatters currently 10th following their draw against Rotherham United at the weekend.

The Verdict

Clark has become an integral part of this Luton setup since arriving in the summer of 2021.

The new manager will be keen to keep players such as Clark on board early on to help the transition to a new boss.

There is still a lot of potential for this team to push for promotion this season, having made the play-offs in the previous campaign.

But Jones has left such big shoes to fill that whoever comes in will have their work cut out for them to maintain such a high level of performance in the side.