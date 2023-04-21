Burnley could crown themselves Championship title-winners this weekend.

The Clarets face QPR at Turf Moor where a victory will secure a title triumph for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Promotion was earned earlier this month in impressive fashion.

Burnley have dominated the Championship and can now already begin preparations for life back in the top flight after just one year in the second tier.

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League?

Kompany has received plenty of plaudits for how well he has overseen a tactical overhaul of the first team squad at the club.

The Belgian radically changed the shape of the senior squad last summer, bringing in a huge number of fresh faces.

One such addition was Jordan Beyer, who arrived on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here we look at what the future may hold for Beyer beyond the end of this season…

Will Burnley sign him?

The centre-back has played a crucial role in Burnley’s backline during this campaign.

Beyer has featured 29 times in the league, forming a strong partnership with Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The pair have been at the centre of a stern defence, helping the Lancashire club to the best record for goals conceded in the entire division.

Going into the Premier League, there is every reason to believe that Kompany would be interested in retaining the services of the German beyond this season.

It has been confirmed that the Clarets hold an option to buy clause in their initial agreement with Gladbach for the player.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club will trigger that clause, with the potential cost of the move likely to play a role in that decision.

How much will Beyer cost?

In an interview with German outlet Kicker, Gladbach’s sporting director Roland Vikrus claimed that it will cost €15 million for Burnley to confirm the signing of Beyer on a permanent basis.

While he has been an important part of the squad this season, this may prove too high a fee for the Championship side to pay.

It is possible that a re-negotiation could take place if they are unwilling to match that offer.

But it is likely that the Bundesliga club will hold Burnley to their original arrangement due to the money the Clarets are likely to earn now that they have secured a lucrative promotion to the Premier League.

Any decision over Beyer’s future will likely have to wait until the end of the season.