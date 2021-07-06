Jordan Archer to QPR: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Jordan Archer is on his way to Queens Park Rangers this summer to proving the club with some much-needed depth in between the sticks.

A free agent, Archer is going to arrive in the coming days according to West London Sport, with the Hoops currently only having Seny Dieng as a real senior option in goal after the exits of Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly.

Here, then, we take a closer look at some of the facets around the move…

Is it a good potential move?

There’s no reason to suggest otherwise, to be honest.

It’s a free transfer for a goalkeeper with good ability and good experience at this level.

QPR needed to bring in another stopper after recent exits and in Archer they have a player that is very capable at this level and will push Dieng hard for that starting spot.

Would he start?

Speaking of the starting spot, it’s probably fair to say Archer will be starting this season firmly as number 2 and he will have been made aware of that already.

Dieng is a top goalkeeper and there’s every chance that he could end up in the Premier League even if Rangers do not make it in the coming seasons.

For now, though, he looks set to remain at the club and keep his number one spot, and Archer will just need to be ready for if the chance comes for him to play.

What does he offer?

He’s a solid goalkeeper that has picked up lots of good experience playing for different clubs both here in England and in Scotland.

He should be a dependable back-up to Dieng for next season and, when needed, will perform to a good level as and when he comes into the side.

At 6ft 3in he’s a good size for a goalkeeper, too, and should be a good, vocal presence in the QPR dressing room.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for QPR?

1 of 20 Jordan Cousins Yes No