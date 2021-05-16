Joost van Aken’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday becomes clearer

Joost van Aken has confirmed that he has left Sheffield Wednesday to join Zulte Waregum on his Instagram page.

van Aken joined Wednesday from Heerenveen for around £3million in the summer of 2017, but injury problems hampered his time at Hillsborough.

The defender made 14 appearances in the Championship in 2017/18, making only one league appearance the following season.

Last season, van Aken spent last season on loan with VfL Osnabrück, before returning to Hillsborough after making 22 appearances for the German side.

The 27-year-old started the first seven games of this season before being sent off against Luton Town, and his last appearance for the Owls came against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

The Dutchman hasn’t featured under Darren Moore, and with his contract expiring at the end of next month, van Aken has now confirmed his departure.

The defender has joined Belgian side Zulte Waregum, saying: “I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday for the past 4 years, I am proud to announce that I will be playing for Essevee for the next few years!”

A number of Wednesday players are out of contract this summer, including Tom Lees, Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris.

The Verdict

It’s about time to be honest.

van Aken isn’t a part of the first-team picture at Hillsborough, and the Owls need to get players off the books this summer as they prepare for a new start in League One.

He was likely to be on decent wages, so it is a positive step for the club to get rid of a player who is never going to feature again.

A fresh start could also him do good as he prepares to enter his prime.