Jonson Clarke-Harris to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Peterborough United‘s Jonson Clarke-Harris emerged as a potential transfer target for Watford over the weekend.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Hornets are targeting the 27-year-old to lead their promotion bid next season.

The player was recently relegated with Peterborough, but evidently did well enough in the Championship last campaign to catch the eye.

Considering the above, here at FLW, we thought we’d examine three key aspects of the transfer – is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Is it a good potential move?

This is an intriguing signing from Watford’s perspective.

12 goals in the Championship last season for Peterborough is an admirable tally, but it hardly screams landmark signing or the man to lead a promotion bid.

That being said, though, when you look at when you look at it, the 27-year-old ended the season very well last campaign.

If, and it’s a big if, he could start the new campaign like he finished the last, this could be a fruitful signing for Watford.

In all honesty, it would largely depend on the fee the Hornets were required to pay for the player.

For the player himself, it would clearly be a great move.

It would provide him the opportunity to once again play Championship football and likely represent a rise in pay according to Nixon, too.

Would he start?

It’s hard to say.

Currently the Hornets have Joao Pedro and new signing Vakoun Bayo on the books in the striking department, so he would, at present, certainly get a start in some games just due to lack of numbers.

Even if he does arrive at Vicarage Road, though, you would have to think there would be at least one more addition to the strike force.

In that eventuality, his route to starts gets harder, but the 27-year-old will likely be given every opportunity to prove himself and stake a claim for a starting spot should he be signed.

What does he offer?

From Watford’s perspective, there are two key things Jonson Clarke-Harris can offer – one of which is goals.

Although it does not necessarily mean he would be their best forward, Clarke-Harris is the most proven in terms of goals at Championship level of their current options and the Hornets would be hoping in a top-half, attacking side, he could better his tally of 12 from last season.

Secondly, he is a home-grown player, something Watford have been keen to emphasise they are keen on due to the EFL’s homegrown rule of 11.

The Hornets recently used it as one of the reasons for offloading Cucho Hernandez, and after Vakoun Bayo’s arrival, it is likely any further striking re-enforcements would have to satisfy homegrown status, unless the club were willing to cut a non-homegrown player elsewhere.