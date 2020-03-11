Jonson Clarke-Harris makes Coventry City admission amidst promotion push

Former Coventry City academy graduate Jonson Clarke-Harris has revealed that it is the Sky Blues that he would love to see win promotion this term, with the Midlands outfit currently topping the standings with 67 points.

After going on a five match unbeaten run, the St Andrew’s club are now well on their way to making a long awaited return to the Championship, with Mark Robins having seen his side blow away most of the division with their attacking and expansive brand of football.

With just nine games remaining in the current League One season, the Coventry boss will be wart of ensuring there is no let up from his players particularly with second place Rotherham United sitting just five points off his side at present.

Speaking to Bristol Live after notching a brace against Coventry’s promotion rivals Sunderland, Clarke-Harris was quick to speak of his love for his former club, whilst also admitting the following:

“Coventry are flying.

“I’ve got a lot of love for the Coventry fans. I started there as a kid and there’s no tough blood there.

“I hope they can go and do it because I’ve got friends there still. I don’t want anything bad to happen to their season. They are the team I want to go up.”

After breaking through for the Sky Blues back in the 2010/2011 campaign, Clarke-Harris went on to notch nine goals in 51 appearances for his boyhood club whilst also enjoying fruitful spells with Rotherham United and more recently Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

These comments made by Clarke-Harris are sure to ring well with the Coventry City faithful, with the player having always put in a decent shift when given a chance by the Sky Blues at such a young age.

If the striker can continue his form for Bristol Rovers this term he could well be on the move again in the summer, with several clubs having shown an interest in his services during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues will be gearing up for another big game this weekend as they play host to Shrewsbury Town at St Andrew’s on Saturday.