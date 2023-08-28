Highlights Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris may be leaving the club before the transfer window closes, with interest from Bolton Wanderers and Bristol Rovers.

Clarke-Harris has been a prolific goal scorer for Posh and would be a big loss for the team if he moved on.

Despite the transfer talk, Clarke-Harris played, and scored, for Peterborough against Derby on Saturday.

Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris could be on the move before the summer transfer window closes.

Already scoring twice in five League One appearances this term, he has been prolific for Posh ever since he arrived at the Weston Homes Stadium and scored 29 times in total last season.

He even managed to get into double figures in the Championship despite Darren Ferguson's side's struggles at that level - and could be an asset in the second tier and the third tier during the 2023/24 campaign.

Where he will end up remains to be seen - but you would back him to be a success away from his current club considering he also produced the goods for his former club Bristol Rovers.

He would certainly be a big miss at Peterborough if he moved on, even with Ferguson having the likes of Ephron Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku at his disposal.

The presence of Clarke-Harris has allowed the latter two to thrive - and it may take a sizeable sum for Posh to bring in a replacement for him unless they enter the loan market and make a very shrewd temporary addition.

Is the 29-year-old close to leaving the Weston Homes Stadium though? We take a look at the latest updates involving the Jamaican.

Bolton Wanderers join race for Jonson Clarke-Harris

Journalist Darren Witcoop believes Bolton are keeping tabs on the experienced forward, with Dion Charles being wanted by Stoke City.

Ian Evatt's side will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Championship after falling at the penultimate hurdle at the end of last season - but will need as much firepower as possible if they want to give themselves the best chance of staying at the right end of the division.

Thankfully for them, they already have the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Dan Nlundulu, Victor Adeboyejo and Cameron Jerome available as options when all are fit, but Northern Irishman Charles would need to be replaced considering he would be a huge miss.

The Trotters only seem to be keeping tabs on Clarke-Harris at this stage, which could allow another team to swoop in and secure the Jamaican's signature.

Bristol Rovers interested in Jonson Clarke-Harris

Witcoop has also claimed that his former club Rovers are interested in signing Clarke-Harris.

Considering the forward was such an asset for the Gas during his time at the Memorial Stadium, it comes as no surprise that they have taken an interest in a potential reunion.

And speaking to Bristol World, their manager Joey Barton didn't rule out a potential move for the 29-year-old, so this is a potential move to keep an eye on.

Did Jonson Clarke-Harris play for Peterborough United on Saturday?

Clarke-Harris didn't just start against Derby County on Saturday - but he scored after starting the move that led to his goal.

Unfortunately, Posh fell to a 4-2 defeat in the end but the fact the striker appeared for them has to be seen as a real positive for those who want to see him stay put.

If he had been missing from the matchday squad, speculation would have been rife about his future.

They play their next league game against Portsmouth after the window shuts - but they are in Carabao Cup action against the same team tomorrow, and it will be interesting to see whether he plays.