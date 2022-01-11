Jonny Williams starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Mansfield Town tonight

Swindon Town will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Northampton Town when they head to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town in League Two this evening.

The Robins produced an eye-catching display against the Cobblers earlier this month as they sealed all three points thanks to four goals from Harry McKirdy and a strike from Tyreece Simpson.

Currently fifth in the League Two standings, Swindon will move into the automatic promotion places if they beat Mansfield.

Although the Robins will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in this fixture, they cannot afford to underestimate the Stags as Nigel Clough’s side have won their last four league games.

Having witnessed the club’s display against Manchester City, it will be interesting to see whether Swindon boss Ben Garner decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Swindon could line up against Mansfield…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation against City, Garner may decide to deploy the same set up in this evening’s clash.

Goalkeeper Lewis Ward is set to keep his place in the side and will be determined to prove his worth in the coming weeks whilst Jojo Wollacott is on international duty with Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

Akinwale Odimayo, Dion Conroy and Jake O’Brien will be tasked with providing defensive cover for Ward in their centre-back roles.

Meanwhile, Jordan Lyden, Louis Reed and Jonny Williams will feature in central-midfield for Swindon tonight.

After being utilised as a substitute during the club’s meeting with City, Williams will be keen to produce an eye-catching display against Mansfield.

The Wales international has managed to provide four direct goal contributions in the 17 league appearances that he has made for Swindon this season.

By adding to this particular tally tonight, Williams could help his side secure all three points on their travels.

Robert Hunt and Ellis Iandolo will feature in the wing-back roles whilst McKirdy and Simpson will be expected to provide the firepower up-front for the Robins at the One Call Stadium.