Jonny Williams starts: The predicted Swindon Town XI to face Bristol Rovers tomorrow

Swindon Town have enjoyed a positive start to life back in League Two considering the concerns surrounding the club at the start of the season.

Three wins, four draws and two losses from their opening nine have helped Ben Garner get the supporters onside and he will want them behind him on Saturday at the Memorial Ground.

Garner was sacked by Bristol Rovers last season as was Paul Tisdale before Rovers were relegated under the stewardship of Joey Barton.

Barton has publicly dissociated himself from the blame for the relegation and has heaped some of it on Garner so there is certainly some added spice to the occasion.

Here, we have predicted just one change for Swindon’s trip to face Bristol Rovers…

Wales international Jonny Williams has been called up to the latest squad, further demonstrating his abilities above League Two level and the 27-year-old should come into the side if fit.

We are predicting Ben Gladwin will make way, Gladwin replaced Williams last time out against Colchester United but now the Welshman has recovered from a concussion he should return.

Anthony Grant is also back in contention following an injury and provides further competition for places in midfield areas for Garner to contemplate.