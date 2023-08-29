Highlights Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson encourages his teammates to maintain belief despite a disappointing start to the season.

The team has lost key players over the summer, and their replacements are yet to prove themselves. Combined with tough early fixtures, there are doubts about achieving their high targets.

Howson emphasizes the need for strong characters who can overcome challenging times. They must address defensive issues and rely on good staff and new players to improve.

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has urged his Teesside teammates to "keep having belief on what we're doing" and reminded them "it's a long old season" after a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Boro slumped to a third defeat in four games in the Championship on Saturday as they were beaten 4-2 away at West Bromwich Albion - meaning Michael Carrick's side are set to finish August in the relegation zone with just one point so far.

Carrick turned fortunes around at the Riverside after replacing Chris Wilder last October and led them to the play-offs, which meant many were tipping his side to be among the contenders for automatic promotion this term.

But he lost some key players over the summer and their replacements are yet to really prove their worth for the North East club. That, coupled with a rocky start that has seen them lose to three sides with top six aspirations of their own in West Brom, Coventry City, and Millwall, has raised questions about whether they can achieve their lofty targets in what looks a competitive Championship field.

Jonny Howson's Middlesbrough call to arms

But Howson, the 35-year-old Boro captain that has seen it all when it comes to EFL football, is determined to ensure that his teammates' heads don't drop.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, he delivered a rousing message to the rest of the Boro squad.

He said: "There are positives in there and the old cliche, it's a long old season, don't get too disappointed, keep having belief on what we're doing and if we do that it will turn around, I'm sure.

"There are things we need to work on.

"Sometimes in life little things go against you and it's not because we're not working hard. These things can happen. Strong characters will come through disappointing times. Yes, we don't want to be conceding three and four away from home and need to address that as a team, and we will do because we have good staff, good players, the new lads have come in and it's still early days."

Jonny Howson on Emannuel Latte Lath

One clear positive has been new striker Emmanuel Latte Lath opening his account for the Teessiders. The 24-year-old, who has been drafted in after Cameron Archer returned to parent club Aston Villa and Chuba Akpom was sold to Ajax, headed in his first goal for the North East club against West Brom on Saturday, in what was just his second appearance since joining from Atalanta.

With the pressure on to replace the likes of Akpom and Archer, getting on the scoresheet early could well be vital for Boro and their new striker.

"Strikers always want to score and it was nice for Manu to get off the mark with a brilliant header," Howson said.

"Let's be honest, we've lost a few goals from last season and people now have to step forward and take over that mantle, which will be very difficult because we had some terrific players. But that's football, people move on and come and go and as I say people have to match that and kick on."