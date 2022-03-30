Jonny Howson sends clear instruction to Middlesbrough teammates ahead of Peterborough United tie

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has urged his side not to give relegation battlers Peterborough United any encouragement at the weekend in the former’s quest to bolster their chances with another victory, speaking to the Northern Echo.

Grant McCann’s side come into this match having claimed an impressive 3-1 victory away at promotion hopes Queens Park Rangers before the international break, a result that will provide them with no shortage of confidence coming into this tie.

They still remain in the relegation at this stage, but climbed above Derby County with that victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation and will be motivated to get another victory today with the battle for survival still not over for the Posh.

They face a side that lost on the road against Barnsley in the latter stages of last month, going 3-0 down before managing to drag the game back to 3-2, though they were unable to find a crucial equaliser to break the Tykes’ hearts.

This will serve as a key warning to Chris Wilder’s side that their upcoming fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium won’t be an easy fixture despite Peterborough’s failure to win there since December.

But skipper Howson was willing to warn his side once more ahead of Saturday afternoon’s tie, a game that could be crucial in the Teesside outfit’s promotion push with a slip-up likely to be punished by others in the promotion mix.

He said: “I think when you’re down there, it’s more difficult because if anything goes against you, the confidence takes a knock straight away, whether that’s as an individual or as a team.

“That’s why when you’re playing against a team down near the bottom, it’s important not to give them any encouragement.

“That’ll be our aim this weekend.”

The Verdict:

If Boro fully concentrate on this task and are in the right mental state, they have the ability to not just get past McCann’s men, but beat them quite comfortably and this will only go on to build their confidence.

Their defeat against Chelsea may have been a considerable blow considering they were just one step away from Wembley and had beaten Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to get to where they were – but their exit gives them the chance to focus on their league affairs.

This can only be bad news for this weekend’s hosts with the Posh still vulnerable despite their victory against QPR. Mark Warburton’s men were and still are low on confidence so this result may not have been the turning point in their season that they desperately need.

On paper, Boro come into this tie with a much stronger squad and much more strength in depth compared to their opponents – so anything less than three points will be a major disappointment for them.

And that psychological factor could be detrimental if they aren’t in the right frame of mind at the weekend.