Jonny Howson reveals what may give Middlesbrough an edge next season

As the new season approaches, Middlesbrough will be looking to replicate the success they had last year but aiming to push that bit further in the hope of being able to battle for promotion at the top of the table.

However, despite these aims, Boro’s business during the summer transfer window hasn’t been outstanding so far.

There’s no doubting that the three additions made so far will allow Chris Wilder’s side to be better but you also can’t help but feel they need more new faces.

With the new campaign kicking off at the end of the month, this leaves new players little time to gel with the side.

However, captain Jonny Howson doesn’t feel as though this will put them at a disadvantage as he told Teesside Live: “This is a really close-knit group here. I’ve played for teams or been in dressing rooms where you’ve got maybe a bit of a split group and you’ve got different cliques in the dressing room. This is a group that is all together where there isn’t anyone we wouldn’t hang with or, away from football, socialise with.

“It’s a real together squad and I do think you can really sense that if you’re around us. It’s a good group and that will benefit us throughout the season when we need to stick together through difficult times. It’s a long, hard season so it won’t always be plain sailing.

“But if you have men either of you who can trust in and believe in, and you know they’ve got your back, it will definitely benefit us. As for any new players coming in, we all welcome them in and that can only give them the best opportunity to integrate quickly and hopefully hit the ground running.”

The Verdict:

You can see why there could be concerns over how the team will fit together when it still feels incomplete yet time before the new season is running out.

Nevertheless, Howson seems confident that any new faces can fit nicely into the side due to the great team relationship at the club.

It will no doubt still take new players some time to gel with the rest of the side especially as playing together is what will strengthen that the most. However, if there is a welcoming atmosphere and a close group to come into, then it should make it easier for any new recruits.