Jonny Howson misses out: The best combined Middlesbrough and Sunderland XI – Do you agree?

In the Championship this season, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are the closest thing each side have to a rival in the division.

Indeed, the matchup between the two sides has been dubbed the ‘Tees-Wear derby’ over the years, and the sides have already met twice this season.

Each of them came out on top in those two occasions, with Middlesbrough picking up a 1-0 win over the Black Cats when they met at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

Sunderland recently got their revenge, though, running out 2-0 winners over Boro at the Stadium of Light last month.

With that said, for a bit of fun, we thought we’d put together an XI, consisting of a combination of the best players from both Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

It’s bound to be a controversial one – there were some very difficult picks in there, but here is what we came up with….

Given that both sides have deployed a 4-2-3-1 recently, it only felt right to go with that shape for our starting XI, even if it does lead to some difficult 50/50 decisions.

In goal, it was a close one between Zack Steffen and Anthony Patterson, with both goalkeepers having really solid seasons. Steffen is the more experienced, but Patterson has real quality also. We went with the latter purely due to having kept 10 clean sheets compared to Steffen’s seven this season.

Perhaps Sunderland fans would argue, but we’ve gone for an entire Middlesbrough backline.

Given current form, Isaiah Jones at right wing back might be a controversial pick but on talent alone and the levels he has shown previously, he gets a nod, alongside Dael Fry and Daragh Lenihan at the heart of the defence.

With Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese battling it out for the left-back spot at Sunderland, Ryan Giles’ consistent run of games at Middlesbrough and his attacking threat got him into our XI.

In midfield there were also plenty of options to choose from. In the end, we opted for a pairing of Corry Evans and Dan Barlaser in the middle, but it was incredibly difficult to choose with the likes of Dan Neil, Haydon Hackney and Jonny Howson missing out. The latter in particular can feel very hard done by, but with Corry Evans sitting in a two man pivot, Barlaser’s attacking output was preferred this time.

Out wide, things got easier, with Sunderland’s Amad Diallo out wide right, and Jack Clarke wide left.

The pair have 14 goals and eight assists between them so far this season and so would carry plenty of threat out wide. Marcus Forss certainly could have staked a claim for that right wing role, though, given his recent form playing the position.

Chuba Akpom in behind the striker was perhaps the easiest decision in the XI given his fine form this season.

However, choosing out striker was incredibly difficult.

Both Ross Stewart and Cameron Archer are brilliant forwards at this level, but neither have been able to show it across a full season yet.

Indeed, Stewart has had plenty of injuries this campaign and Archer has only had brief loan spells in the division.

With 13 goals in 10 league matches we went for the Scotsman, though, but Archer certainly has the quality to produce equal types of numbers if not better.