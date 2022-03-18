Jonny Howson explains his approach to Middlesbrough’s FA Cup quarter final v Chelsea

As one of the most experienced members of the Middlesbrough squad, Jonny Howson is relishing the challenge of facing Chelsea in Saturday evening’s FA Cup quarter final.

From Leeds United to Norwich City to Boro, Howson has enjoyed a great career, mainly in the Championship, and really stepped up in the club’s triumphs over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in this season’s competition.

The 33-year-old has held things together excellently in defensive midfield this term, allowing the likes of Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier to get forward and cause problems in the final third.

Howson explained his measured approach to the cup tie when he spoke to The Telegraph.

He said: “Our main objective is promotion in the league, but when you do come up against the best teams, you do just… well it takes care of itself.

“If you can’t naturally get up for these games and have that buzz and excitement, taking on the best sides, well you probably shouldn’t bother playing football at all.

“My son knows who Tottenham and Manchester United are, he knows the players.

“It’s little things like that.

“Most weeks in the Championship, he’s not bothered who we are playing.

“These are the moments you dream of when you’re young.

“They are why you put all that work in, to try and play against the best teams.

“It’s more of a natural excitement, to be honest with the fans and how excited they are.”

It is a tough ask for Middlesbrough, with Howson needing to roll back the years to compete with N’Golo Kante and co, but a raucous atmosphere at The Riverside will spur them on.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 299 appearances for the club, ten goals scored in that time and now plays for Birmingham City Adam Clayton Daniel Ayala Grant Hall George Friend

It could be a good time to play the Blues with them travelling to Lille earlier in the week, and the off the pitch issues surrounding the club at the moment.

Boro will have to rely on their defensive resolve if they are to realise the giant killing with Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel building a great understanding in the last few months.

Howson’s role in the squad is huge and he is the only defensive-minded midfielder at the club, while McNair is deployed in the back three, promotion and an appearance at Wembley Stadium would be a very sweet season to remember towards the back end of his career.

Sparks may fly as Chris Wilder locks horns with Thomas Tuchel.