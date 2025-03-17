For the fourth straight season, Johnny Howson's contract is set to expire at Middlesbrough.

The 36-year-old veteran has signed one-year contract extensions in the last three summers, but an injury-mired season partnered with the fact that he turns 37 in May has many questioning whether another short-term contract will even be offered to the Boro captain this time around.

Howson has made over 300 appearances at the Riverside in the nearly eight years he's been at the club, but this season, he's on track to play in under half the league games in a season for the first time in his career due to various injury issues.

However, his veteran status and leadership values have led former West Bromwich Albion and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman to exclusively tell Football League World that he feels Howson should be kept around past the culmination of the season.

Don Goodman offers verdict on Jonny Howson's expiring contract

EFL pundit Don Goodman believes that Jonny Howson's return from injury has come at a great time for Middlesbrough, as they currently battle through an injury crisis in defence.

Therefore, having him around is important in Goodman's eyes, but he does admit that he feels a constant place in a full-strength squad would be hard to obtain at this point in Howson's career.

"There's no doubt Jonny Howson is a key figure at Middlesbrough," he exclusively told Football League World. "Injuries have limited his starts this season, and he had to play centre-back against QPR.

"Fry, Lenihan, Edmundson, Ayling and van den Berg are all injured at this moment, so he is invaluable, but whether or not he's the future at Middlesbrough is open to debate.

"Jonny's 36 years old. There's no doubt about it that he's a brilliant footballer and had an amazing career, but if Middlesbrough are going to move forward, is he going to be a part of the team?

"I'd certainly keep him around the building and utilise his experience and his leadership - that would be a no-brainer if Middlesbrough could afford to do that."

Jonny Howson may have to take a pay cut to continue at Middlesbrough

According to Capology, Howson is among the top earners at Middlesbrough this season, earning £25,000 per week. In fact, excluding loan players, only Luke Ayling earns over that amount, with the former Leeds full-back earning £30,000 per week.

Howson wasn't by any means overpaid this past summer, as he had just come off the back of a 2024/24 season where he made 38 Championship appearances, starting and captaining 35 of them.

Jonny Howson's Championship usage at Middlesbrough (excluding current season), per Transfermarkt Season Games Played Games Started Goal Involvements 2017/18 43 37 5 2018/19 46 44 7 2019/20 41 41 6 2020/21 41 40 2 2021/22 45 44 5 2022/23 44 43 3 2023/24 38 35 4

However, Howson will be 37 when this season ends, and Middlesbrough have shown at times this season that they can still operate to a high level without him in the side.

Therefore, it may be likely that he'll have to accept a smaller contract if he were to remain at the Riverside for the 2025/26 season, as many from the outside looking in would believe him to be playing more of a bit-part role in the squad from here on in.

There isn't any doubt, though, that he will provide exceptional leadership, regardless of whether he is on or off the field. Ultimately, it will be up to Middlesbrough this summer to find out how valuable his experience really is.