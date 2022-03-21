Jonny Howson delivers honest verdict on Middlesbrough’s hopes of reaching the play-offs

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson has admitted that he believes that the club will have a great chance of extending their season past the 46 game mark in May if they maintain their standards on and off the pitch.

After being eliminated from the FA Cup last Saturday by Chelsea, Boro’s will now be looking to pick up as many points as possible from their remaining league fixtures.

Currently seventh in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough will make their return to league action next month.

Set to face Peterborough United on April 2nd, Boro will fancy their chances of securing all three points in this clash as their opponents have only won one of their last 15 league matches.

By beating Posh, Middlesbrough could use the momentum gained from this game to seal positive results in their upcoming meetings with automatic promotion contenders Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town.

Making reference to the current situation that the club find themselves in, Howson has opted to deliver an honest verdict on Boro’s hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, the midfielder said: “My little girl said to me a couple of days ago she was nervous for this game [against Chelsea] because she’d love for me to go to Wembley again.

“Well, we’ve still got a chance, haven’t we?

“There’s still a fair few games to go, and the old cliché, they’re all going to be big games.

“If we apply ourselves right, and do the right things on and off the pitch from now until the end of the season, then we’ll give ourselves a great chance.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Boro have been since opting to hand over the reins to Chris Wilder, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they end up sealing a play-off spot in May.

Howson could potentially play a major role in his side’s push for a top-six finish if he is able to maintain his fitness during the latter stages of the campaign.

In the 36 league games that he has featured in this season, Howson has demonstrated his defensive ability as he has managed to make 1.9 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match (as per WhoScored).

Having previously achieved promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City via the play-offs in 2015, the midfielder will be determined to replicate this feat in a Middlesbrough shirt later this year.