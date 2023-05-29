Leicester City saw their nine-year stay in the Premier League come to a crashing end on Sunday as they were relegated to the Championship.

The Foxes endured a very difficult campaign, one that saw their big-name players under perform and saw manager Brendan Rodgers leave the club.

Despite the change of manager, it did very little to help Leicester in their bid to survive, and they will now be preparing for life back in England’s second tier.

Jonny Evans on his Leicester City future

As with any club that is relegated from the Premier League, there is bound to be talk of players leaving the club, either by being sold or being moved on with their contracts expiring.

One player who is facing an uncertain future at the King Power Stadium is club captain Jonny Evans.

The experienced defender is one of seven players who are coming to the end of their current deals and face uncertainty in regards to what the club plans to do.

The former Manchester United man spoke after their game against West Ham United, a game that the Foxes won, but because of Everton’s win over Bournemouth, their result was worthless, and Evans was asked about his future at the club.

He told BBC Sport: “I have loved my time here, an amazing five years. I said that to the boys inside, but the club has decisions to make, and it is not the time [to speak about that].

"The club probably don’t know what they want to do. I had a brief chat with [chief executive] Jon Rudkin and I understand the club are in limbo with a lot of the situations.

"I am sure they will make the right decisions for everyone involved. Everyone wants the club to get back to where we all feel it should be. It is a fantastic club and I feel it will be back."

The defender has been an important player since joining the club in 2018, making 152 appearances for the club. However, this season has seen the 35-year-old struggle with injuries which has resulted in him not featuring regular during their struggling campaign.

Who could leave Leicester City this summer?

As mentioned, Leicester are in a very difficult position this summer, as they have several players who are coming to the end of their contracts at the club.

A key player over the years in Youri Telemans is coming to the end of his deal, and he will be expected to depart the club, as their relegation is now confirmed and interest has been high in the player for a while.

Other players such as Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, and Evans have all got contracts that expire this summer, and it will be up to the club to decide how they want to proceed with these players.

The Foxes are likely going to be a club that sees a lot of players leave, as they have some very talented players on their books that teams in the Premier League will look to move for now that they are in a division below.

Two players stand out, and they are James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, players who have attracted interest and, you could argue, are good for the Championship.

Whoever comes through the door as the new manager at the club will have some big decisions to make in regards to these players, and captain Evans will be someone waiting to find out what is next for his football career.