With just days left in the transfer window this summer, activity across the EFL is beginning to ramp up.

This is particularly the case at some of the recently relegated Premier League sides.

All summer clubs have been linked with some of their best talent, and now that teams are chucking cash in their direction for their stars, they are being forced to replace them.

This is particularly the case at Leeds United, who have just sold Tyler Adams to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It appears that the Whites are set to look towards the EFL for his replacement, too.

Leeds United linked with Jonjo Shelvey

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest news stories surrounding the Nottingham Forest midfielder of late has emerged in recent days.

Indeed, Championship side Leeds United have been linked with a potential move for the experienced midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who reported that the Whites are 'considering a move' for the out-of-favour Forest man.

TEAMtalk report that having sold Tyler Adams, Daniel Farke is looking for reinforcements in the midfield, and that Shelvey is clearly an option.

Indeed, as well as Adams, the report highlights that Leeds have also lost Adam Forshaw, Weston McKennie and Marc Roca as midfield options compared to last season.

Nottingham Forest keen to get rid

With Leeds United keen on a deal, th5ey will be very happy to know that Nottingham Forest are also keen on doing a deal regarding Shelvey.

Indeed, that is also revealed by TEAMtalk, who reveal that their sources have said Nottingham Forest are open to offers for Shelvey, despite him having only joined this calendar year.

It was back in January that the midfielder made the move to the City Ground, but he appears to have rapidly fallen out of favour.

Indeed, TEAMtalk even explain that Shelvey missed the final seven games of last season following a bust up with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

If indeed there has been a falling out, it seems very unlikely that Shelvey will remain at the City Ground beyond this month's transfer deadline.

Lewis O'Brien twist

Ironically, another story relating to Shelvey's move to Leeds comes in relation to Lewis O'Brien.

When Shelvey moved to the City Ground back in January, it was O'Brien's exit that is reported to have given the green light on the Shelvey deal, with Shelvey taking his place in the PL squad at the club only for his move away not to go through.

Now, less than a year later, it seems they could both find themselves as teammates at Leeds United and not Nottingham Forest.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that O'Brien, having returned to the City Ground after a spell in MLS, is now a target for the Whites.

Nixon reveals a fee of £10 million would be enough to get a deal done for the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Otherwise, Leeds would be forced to take O'Brien on loan, with a purchase option if they get promoted.