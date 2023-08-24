Highlights Leeds United are targeting Jonjo Shelvey from Nottingham Forest to fill a gap in their midfield left by Tyler Adams' departure.

Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest man Jonjo Shelvey, following Tyler Adams’ move to Bournemouth that left a gap in the Whites’ midfield.

According to TEAMtalk, Daniel Farke’s men may swoop for Shelvey, who only joined Forest in January.

During his time in the East Midlands, the 31-year-old only managed eight starts and failed to register either a goal or an assist.

Leeds’ midfield was dealt a significant blow when American International Adams finalised his move to Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

He did not feature in any of United’s opening three games back in the Championship, after sustaining a hamstring injury.

His departure has left the club lacking midfield resources, hence why Shelvey has been targeted. 17-year-old Archie Gray has deputised in Adams’ place thus far, but it is unlikely that the teenager is Farke’s long-term solution.

Only four players have entered the fray at Leeds this summer. The services of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram, and Joe Rodon have all been acquired.

Furthermore, Glen Kamara of Rangers looks set to join them, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Whites are winning the race to sign the Finland international.

The side’s three successive second tier games without a win have left supporters calling for even more players to come through the door at Elland Road before the window closes on September 1st.

How much does Jonjo Shelvey earn at Nottingham Forest?

Despite the concerning lack of incomings, Leeds have reduced their wage bill significantly.

Ten assets have left the club so far this window. Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo, and Adams are amongst those who have waved permanent goodbyes, whilst the likes of Robin Koch, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson have departed temporarily.

According to data taken from Capology, Shelvey currently takes home £75,000 per week from Forest; a figure that would surely have to drop significantly if the midfielder was to make the switch to Leeds permanently.

The experienced midfielder also earned the same amount during his Newcastle United days, which was more than double what he took home from previous employers Swansea City.

Shelvey joined the Magpies in January 2016, the season in which Newcastle were relegated. He continued to play in the North East, starting 38 times and directly contributing to 13 goals in the club's Championship-winning campaign.

A further 129 appearances across six Premier League seasons in black and white ensured that Shelvey was well respected by the Geordies when he left the club in search of a new challenge.

Is Jonjo Shelvey the highest earning player at Nottingham Forest?

Despite only appearing on eight occasions for the Tricky Trees, Shelvey’s weekly wage of an estimated £75,000 ranked him as the fourth-highest earner at the City Ground last season.

That same wage would make him the highest earner at Leeds this season. Capology's data has both Patrick Bamford and 21-year-old Georginio Rutter earning £70,000 per week but that has not taken into account any potential pay cuts due to relegation. Harrison previously topped the list, prior to his Everton loan move.