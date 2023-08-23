The transfer window slams shut next week, and Daniel Farke is still aiming to add to his squad with Jonjo Shelvey one of the names linked - though it remains to be seen whether he'll make the move from Nottingham Forest.

Shelvey has become a household name in English football over the last ten years. His senior career started at Charlton Athletic before the midfielder made a move to Liverpool, in a deal worth £2 million.

The 31-year-old made 69 appearances for the Reds, netting six times. After being deemed surplus to requirements by Brendan Rodgers, Shelvey moved to Swansea City, and subsequently, Newcastle United, where he played over 200 times and is remembered fondly.

The former England international’s switch to Forest occurred only six months ago, and he already looks set to vacate the City Ground.

We've taken a look at all the information available concerning his potential move to the Whites to examine whether it is likely...

What do we know about Jonjo Shelvey’s potential move to Leeds United?

TEAMtalk are reporting that Leeds are considering a move for the midfielder.

Farke’s side have been in need of reinforcements in the middle since Tyler Adams left the club for Premier League outfit Bournemouth last week.

The American’s absence has seen 17-year-old Archie Gray deputise in his place; however, placing this mantel on the teenager permanently does not seem to be in the manager’s plans.

The introduction of Shelvey at Elland Road could hopefully help Leeds turn their poor fortunes around.

Their return to the second tier has been a rocky ride so far. In their season opener against Cardiff City, the Bluebirds raced into a 2-0 lead before eventually being pegged back and forced to settle for a point.

A late defeat at St Andrew's followed by another home draw against West Bromwich Albion has left the Peacocks in 19th with just two points.

The tasks do not get any easier either. United face early table toppers Ipswich Town this weekend. Kieran McKenna’s men are unbeaten in their last 22 league games, so will provide a tough challenge.

How has Leeds United’s transfer business been so far?

Leeds’ additions thus far have been scarce, but well-thought-out. They have introduced four new players to the first team squad this window, with Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon all making the switch to West Yorkshire.

The opposite path has been significantly more popular. 11 players have elected to leave Leeds this window, whilst more could follow. The majority have secured loan moves, but Adams, Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have all sought permanent moves.

Is it likely to happen?

The Peacocks are chasing fellow Forest man Lewis O'Brien, as well as Shelvey.

O’Brien is another name on the lips of Leeds supporters. Alan Nixon is reporting on his Patreon that he is another midfield asset that Leeds are pursuing.

Despite receiving Premier League interest, the Whites appear to be favourites to acquire the former Huddersfield man, as Forest are not willing to do business with a topflight rival.

The 24-year-old was surprisingly exiled last spring, having to move to DC United in March to secure consistent minutes and continue his development.

A move for O’Brien looks likely, and, whilst both deals could be completed, there is potential that we could see Shelvey stay in the midlands.