Jobi McAnuff has praised the work that Portsmouth have done in the transfer market so far, as he insists the club are right to take a more cautious approach in the window.

Pompey are back in the Championship after a brilliant season under John Mousinho last time out, and they have already made many additions to the squad ahead of the opener.

However, some fans have been frustrated by what they perceive to be a lack of ambition, which was heightened when Alex Robertson, who spent last season at Fratton Park on loan, decided to join Cardiff ahead of the south coast side.

Portsmouth's Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Previous Club Transfer Type Elias Sorensen Esbjerg Permanent Andre Dozzell QPR Permanent Matt Ritchie Newcastle United Permanent Jordan Williams Barnsley Permanent Josh Murphy Oxford United Permanent Jordan Archer QPR Permanent Jacob Farrell Central Coast Mariners Permanent Sam Silvera Middlesbrough Loan

Jobi McAnuff gives Portsmouth transfer verdict

Yet, speaking on the BBC’s Football Daily podcast, McAnuff believes Portsmouth have done some good work, as he also stated how important it is that they stick to their budget.

“We have to be a little bit careful to say they’re not adding quality. I think Josh Murphy is a really good signing, Jordan Williams as well, I saw a lot of him at Barnsley, and I think up and down that right flank he will be a good addition. He’s incredibly athletic and will fit the way Mousinho wants to play.

“We all want our club to be the most ambitious, to give ourselves the best chance of winning promotion or staying in the league. But, when you’re a club that has had recent financial trouble, like Derby, like Portsmouth in the past, you do have to be careful that you don’t want too much, leaving the club in a bad position long-term.

“It’s about getting up, establishing yourself and gradually growing. It’s about being shrewd, they’ve done some decent business and I think they’ll be competitive.

“They did well with loan signings last season, and those tend to come a little bit later as Premier League clubs change their squads, and that’s something they will utilise, as those clubs do trust Mousinho.”

Portsmouth still need some new additions

This is a very balanced view from McAnuff, but there’s no denying that Mousinho will want more new faces ahead of the deadline on August 31.

The gap between League One and the Championship feels like it’s getting bigger, despite Ipswich Town showing last season that miracles can still happen at this level.

So, a section of Pompey fans are understandably anxious over the state of the squad, and they will see that many rivals have gone out and spent a lot of money this summer.

But, Mousinho can be the difference maker for Pompey, as he is a coach that improves individuals, and he will create a group that has a clear way of playing, and a spirit and togetherness that can help.

Nevertheless, he will feel areas of the squad can be improved, and McAnuff is right to highlight the Premier League loan market, as it’s always crucial for teams in the Championship, and that could be where Pompey look to in the coming weeks.

Portsmouth will have momentum ahead of Championship return

Even if there’s a bit of frustration at how the window is playing out, everyone connected to Portsmouth will be excited about the new season.

They have arguably the toughest fixture possible on Saturday, as they make the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds, but it’s an opportunity for the players to test themselves against a top Championship side.

Then, they welcome Luton to Fratton Park a week later, and their home form will be critical if Portsmouth are to have a successful season once more.