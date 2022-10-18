Jones starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to face Wigan on Wednesday night

Middlesbrough will be looking to pick up a much needed three points on Wednesday night, when they travel to The DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Blackburn on Saturday, ‘Boro have now dropped back into the Championship relegation zone, having won just one of their six league outings.

Wigan meanwhile, go into the game on the back of a mixed run of form that has seen them win four and lose four of their last eight league games, leaving them 15th in the current table.

Although reports are now strongly linking Michael Carrick with the vacant managerial role at ‘Boro, it looks like Leo Percovich will once again take interim charge of the side for this clash with the Latics.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Middlesbrough starting XI Percovich could name to give his side the best chance of picking up all three points against Wigan, right here.

Having used a 3-5-2 system for much of the season so far, that is the formation we expect ‘Boro to stick with again this evening.

Zack Steffen impressed in keeping the score down for Middlesbrough against Blackburn at the weekend, so the Manchester City loanee should continue in goal.

In defence, a back three of Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan looks to be one that the club have settled on for the time being, and should again start at the DW.

Having provided a greater threat for ‘Boro after coming off the bench at half time at weekend, Isaiah Jones could now start in the right wing-back role, while the threat of Ryan Giles’ delivery means he should again start on the left.

In midfield, 20-year-old Hayden Hackney is enjoying a solid run in the starting lineup, while Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks provide some useful experience and threat in the centre of the park.

Upfront, Duncan Watmore should again lead the line, having been another to come away from the weekend’s defeat with some credit, not least for his well taken goal.

However, with Rodrigo Muniz continuing to struggle for goals, Percovich may feel that now is a good time to give Chuba Akpom – who admittedly missed a big chance after coming off the bench on Saturday – another go at things from the start.