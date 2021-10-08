Jones starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow

Bolton Wanderers will look to make it three wins on the bounce in Sky Bet League One tomorrow afternoon.

Ian Evatt’s side are in a good place at the moment, sitting on the cusp of a play-off spot and winning their last two games.

After wins over Charlton Athletic and Shrewsbury Town, Bolton will look to make it three wins on the spin tomorrow.

They travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday, who have won only one of their last six games in League One.

Here, we take a look at the side we expect to see Evatt name tomorrow as they look to push into the play-offs places…

In what is a big boost for Evatt, Gethin Jones is available to play tomorrow after recovering from a dead leg he picked up against Shrewsbury.

Jones was replaced that night and didn’t feature in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek, but Evatt has confirmed that he is fit to play tomorrow.

Other than that, it’s as you were for Wanderers, with Ricardo Santos and George Johnston starting in the middle and Declan John starting at left-back.

In midfield, MJ Williams and Kieran Lee should start alongside each other as usual, with Antoni Sarcevic starting ahead of them.

Elias Kachunga and Dapo Afolayan will start on either flank, with Eoin Doyle leading the line and looking to add to his tally for the season.