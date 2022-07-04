Jones, Robinson, McGrath: The Wigan Athletic weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Matt Wonnacott from Torquay United has been Wigan Athletic‘s only summer addition so far in preparation for their first season back in the Championship after a two-year exodus.

Leam Richardson has shown himself to be a very adaptable manager in the last couple of seasons with the Latics, keeping the club up in League One in 2020/21, which still slips under the radar, before claiming the title in one of the strongest third tier fields in recent memory.

The second tier is a huge step up and a lot of clubs have found that out the hard way in recent years, but with their incredible defensive process in 2021/22, the foundations are in place, if built on, for the team make the leap comfortably.

Kilmarnock are weighing up a move for Jordan Jones, as per The Sun‘s Alan Nixon, with the winger gaining plenty of experience in Scottish football in recent years.

The 27-year-old signed for the Latics from Rangers last season, but was unable to cement a starting berth at the DW Stadium, before heading out on loan to St Mirren in the second half of the campaign.

Jones has two years remaining on his deal at Wigan, therefore the 2021/22 Scottish Championship winners will need to pay a fee for his services, but at this point an exit could be mutually beneficial.

Luke Robinson is the subject of interest from Bristol Rovers and Stockport County according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old made ten appearances for the first team last season and has been made available for loan.

County may be able to pay a larger chunk of the left back’s wages at Wigan, but Bristol Rovers may be the preferred choice with the chance to offer him regular League One football.

There was further interest from Scotland that came about last week, with Dundee United eyeing a move for Jamie McGrath, as per The Courier.

The 25-year-old saw very limited opportunities in the second half of last term, having arrived from St Mirren in January, and has two years remaining on his contract at the DW Stadium.

Supporters may be feeling a little agitated as the wait for high profile additions goes on.