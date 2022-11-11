Jones interest, striker decisions: The Middlesbrough transfer dilemmas Carrick is likely to face in January

Middlesbrough have had a disappointing season in the Championship so far, currently finding themselves 16th in the table.

Optimism was high on Teesside in the summer after an excellent second half of last season under Chris Wilder that Boro would mount a promotion challenge, but it did not work out that way and Wilder was sacked in early October with the club hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Steve Gibson appointed former Manchester United man Michael Carrick as Wilder’s replacement in late October and the 41-year-old has inspired a significant improvement from his players, with seven points from his first four games to move four points clear of the bottom three.

Boro secured a convincing win against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in midweek, with Isaiah Jones opening the scoring after 15 minutes, before Marcus Forss’ penalty and Chuba Akpom’s strike in the second half ensured the three points would be going to the North East.

But as Carrick looks to continue their ascent up the table, we look at what transfer dilemmas he is likely to face in January.

Interest in Jones

One of the main concerns for Carrick will be the increasing interest in Jones. The 23-year-old was mainly deployed at right-wing back by Wilder, but his new boss has moved him into a more advanced position and his performances have markedly improved in his offensive role, reinforced by the goal against the Tangerines.

As we reported last month, Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace were monitoring the winger. Although sources said that Boro have no intention of selling one of their key men, it is clear that Jones is beginning to attract more attention.

The sale of Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth in the summer shows that every player has a price and if Gibson feels a bid is too good for the club to turn down, he may consider letting Jones go sooner than he would like to.

Another young player who may soon have suitors from higher divisions is midfielder Hayden Hackney. The 20-year-old academy product has established himself as a regular in the team since Wilder’s departure and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Boro may need to tie him down soon or risk losing him for nothing.

Striker decisions

The form of Chuba Akpom has been one of the main positives since Carrick’s arrival, with the 27-year-old scoring in each of his four games in charge so far. It is another tactical switch by Carrick paying dividends, moving the former Arsenal man into the number 10 role.

But while Akpom’s form has improved, the same cannot be said of the other strikers at the club. Rodrigo Muniz has struggled since his loan move from Fulham, with just two goals to his name, while Forss also only has two. Matthew Hoppe has hardly featured since his arrival from Mallorca, while Duncan Watmore is not an out-and-out striker.

Carrick may have a decision to make on Muniz, who has only started once since his arrival at the club. Boro will likely be paying a proportion of his wages, so if he is not in Carrick’s plans, it may be best to send him back to his parent club. There are also clearly doubts over whether Hoppe is ready for Championship football yet and the 21-year-old could perhaps do with a loan move away from the Riverside Stadium to get some minutes.

It is likely that Carrick will look to use his extensive contacts book to bring in some reinforcements up front in the New Year, while he may also have to make decisions on those already at the club.