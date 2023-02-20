“Jones”, “Eustace”, “Ainsworth” – Who should be tasked with the QPR job? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are on the lookout for Neil Critchley’s successor after opting to part company with the 44-year-old last night.

The Rs dropped down the Championship standings under the former Blackpool man’s stewardship, with Critchley managing a single league win in 11 games win charge at Loftus Road.

Now, it remains to be seen what kind of direction the QPR hierarchy goes in when it comes to appointing the next manager but there will be a lot of pressure in getting this next move right.

Eight points above the drop zone and 10 points from the play-offs, there is still a lot of football to play and it will be interesting to see who is appointed and if form can be turned around.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on QPR’s managerial search and if any names currently stand out to them…

Billy Mulley

I think it is still a pretty decent job to walk into and that could mean that lots of candidates might apply for the role.

Looking at the situation as it is, Nathan Jones is a name that could help steer the ship immediately and advance the club in the not-so-distant future.

His success at Luton, whilst operating with a smaller budget than the majority of clubs in the division, makes him someone who could thrive at Loftus Road.

Dean Smith and Chris Wilder are another two who could do well at QPR but finances might complicate things.

As for Gareth Ainsworth, it would represent a huge gamble but he has consistently overachieved at Wycombe Wanderers and yet again deserves to be in the conversation.

Jones would be the ideal candidate in my eyes and could get the very best out of this current squad.

George Dagless

Gareth Ainsworth seems a potentially good shout.

He’s done a continually top job at Wycombe and there would be a fair amount of Hoops fans pleased with his arrival I would have thought.

I think John Eustace is a decent shout as well as he has gone to Birmingham and done a decent job in trying circumstances, and clearly shown what he is about as a manager.

Chris Wilder will always be linked as a more ambitious option and then you might have someone like Shaun Derry who might not have masses of experience but might get a reaction out of the players, which is certainly needed at the moment.

Marcus Ally

Nathan Jones has to stand out above all other names in looking to replace Critchley at Loftus Road.

As was the case with Critchley, it is far from a Jones squad in place at the club, but that does not mean in the longer term that it would not be a great appointment.

In the short term, Jones would just have to pick up the three or four wins required to get supporters onside and pull up into mid table before having the summer transfer window to put his own stamp on the squad.

His managerial record outside of Luton may be of concern, but there is no logical explanation for him to be incapable elsewhere, with plenty of managers failing at Stoke City since their relegation from the top-flight, while that Southampton squad has relegation written all over it.

Jones would be my first choice if they can afford him.