Jonathan Woodgate reacts on social media after AFC Bournemouth exit confirmed

Bournemouth have confirmed that Jonathan Woodgate will leave the club when his contract expires later this week.

The former England international was named as part of the Cherries backroom team earlier in the year before he was quickly made the temporary boss after Jason Tindall’s departure.

Considering the timing, it was then revealed that Woodgate would remain in charge for the rest of the campaign, and whilst he did well, it ultimately ended in failure as they lost to Brentford over two legs in the play-offs.

Nevertheless, many fans have appreciated the work of the ex-Middlesbrough chief and recognise that he inherited a club in a tough situation.

And, taking to Instagram, Woodgate revealed his pride at landing the role, as he thanked those who helped him during his time in charge.

“I can’t thank the staff who were absolutely incredible and the people of the town enough for the support they gave me. I’d also like to thank the players for all their hard work. They were a great group to work with and it was gutting how the season ended for us all.

“Disappointment aside, I’ll look back on my time there as a privilege to work for such a special football club and I wish #AFCB every success for the future.”

The verdict

This was a classy message from Woodgate and it shows that he clearly enjoyed the role as manager of Bournemouth.

He was obviously fortunate to get the job in the way it happened, but he coped well with the pressure and the side only lost out to a good Brentford side over two legs in what was a tight game.

Now though, it’s time for a new era at the Vitality Stadium and Woodgate will surely end up with another job in football soon enough.

