Jonathan Woodgate offers hint behind recent AFC Bournemouth decision

Jonathan Woodgate has hinted that his relationship with the AFC Bournemouth squad gave him the upper hand in the club’s managerial pursuit.

Bournemouth were on the lookout for a new manager for the first few weeks of this month after parting company with Jason Tindall following a disappointing run of form.

Woodgate was placed in temporary charge of the Cherries, yielding seven points from his four games at the helm.

Last week, the club announced that Woodgate would take charge until the end of the season, despite other candidates in the frame for the job.

Thierry Henry was among those to be linked, with the club making contact with Montreal Impact regarding the former Arsenal star.

Speaking to the press ahead of this week’s clash with Cardiff, Woodgate opened up on his appointment and why he may have edged it in the race to become Cherries boss.

Via the Mirror, he said: “It was a live interview and audition.

“The club have seen the results I have been getting and how I was dealing with the players.

“They were obviously speaking to different players in and around the training ground.”

Bournemouth sit sixth in the Championship table, however a win for Cardiff tonight could see the Bluebirds move above them in the league standings.

The Verdict

I was somewhat surprised to see Woodgate be given the job until the end of the season given that results weren’t the best.

Their pursuit of Henry seemed quite far down the line, too, but Woodgate has a good relationship with the players and knows how to get the best out of them.

Results are needed at the moment if they are to cement their place in the top six spots.