Jonathan Woodgate makes interesting Bournemouth reveal ahead of play-offs

Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed that he already knows the XI he wants to go with when Bournemouth play their play-off semi-final later this month.

The four spots for the huge games have already been confirmed in the Championship, with Barnsley, Swansea and Brentford to battle it out with the Cherries for a place in the Premier League.

Even though Bournemouth still don’t know who they will be playing, as they can finish in one of three positions, Woodgate is still expected to make wholesale changes for the final game of the campaign against Stoke, with a focus on the play-offs.

And, speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, the boss explained that he already knows the team he wants to pick, but he wouldn’t open up on which individuals will start.

“I know my team now. I’m going to keep them guessing.”

A remarkable run of form saw the south coast side seal a spot in the play-offs, but Woodgate’s men head into the play-offs having lost their last two games before the final day. A rotated Cherries side were beaten 1-0 by Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend.

The verdict

This is a good position for Woodgate to be in, and whilst he’s keeping people guessing, the reality is that the fans will know most of the XI.

Then, it’s about delivering when it matters but even those not in the team initially will have a big role to play.

Those who feature this weekend will see it as one last chance to impress the boss, with the aim to give him food for thought for the crucial fixtures on the horizon.

