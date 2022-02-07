Jonathan Woodgate makes £25m transfer claim on Middlesbrough man

Former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate believes his old side could easily sell current Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence for a £25m fee, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live (5/2; 18:06) following Steve Cooper’s side’s 4-1 victory against Leicester City.

The 21-year-old has been an exceptional addition at the City Ground, arriving in the East Midlands on a season-long loan deal in the summer and proving to be an instrumental figure in the second-tier side’s rise up the Championship table.

First emerging as a valuable asset as a wing-back alongside Max Lowe, he has also played as an orthodox full-back in a flat back four, shining both defensively and going forward in forming a key partnership with Brennan Johnson down the right-hand side.

His performances in the Championship have generated considerable interest in his services, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Brentford just four Premier League sides reported to be monitoring his current situation.

Football League World revealed last month that parent side Boro will be expecting a bid in the region of £10m to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium after seeing him shine for their league rivals.

However, ex-boss Woodgate believes the Teesside outfit could demand a lot more for him as he continues to be a vital asset for Forest in their quest for promotion.

He said: “Steve Cooper has got it going at Nottingham Forest. They dominated a possession-based team.

“What a job. It’s the way they play. The charisma they have. They want to press. He’s got the fans in the palm of his hand.

“Djed Spence could get sold for £25m, he’s that good.”

The Verdict:

Although Spence is a superb player and a man who will be a brilliant asset to Boro if they are promoted to the top flight, it does almost feel that his future lies elsewhere, most likely current side Forest if they can also win promotion.

With other teams also interested in his services, Wilder may find it hard to keep hold of the 21-year-old regardless of their league status, though they may be pressured into selling him if they do remain in the second tier next term.

And a lot could also depend on the future of Isaiah Jones – because he has been exceptional both going forward and defensively for the Teesside club this term and has established himself as a real force as a wing-back.

He may have been more accustomed to being a winger prior to this season, something that would allow Boro’s boss to fit both Spence and Jones into his starting 11 if he wanted to switch up his system, although that looks unlikely at this stage.

Having enjoyed success at Sheffield United with his 3-5-2 system, also seeing his team thrive in that same setup, it would be bonkers to change it unless he really needed to. And both players will want to start, so one or the other is likely to go in the summer, much to the displeasure of fans at the Riverside.