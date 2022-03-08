Jonathan Woodgate gives his verdict on whether Chris Wilder can get Middlesbrough promoted

Former Middlesbrough player and manager Jonathan Woodgate has given his verdict on whether Middlesbrough can get promoted to the Premier League this season.

Middlesbrough currently sit sixth in the league with games in hand over two other teams also in the playoff places so they are up there at the minute.

They have been slightly inconsistent of late with two losses in their last six league games, one being a 3-2 loss against second bottom of the league Barnsley.

However, a 2-1 victory against Luton last weekend will surely have given them confidence for tonight’s game against Chris Wilder’s former side Sheffield United who sit just one place and one point below them in the table.

When asked his opinion on whether Chris Wilder can take Middlesbrough to the Premier League, Jonathan Woodgate, who most recently managed Bournemouth, told Genting Casino: “I think he’s capable. If Wilder had been in charge all season, you’d probably have seen Middlesbrough higher up the table.”

Wilder was appointed manager in November after Neil Warnock left the club and has done well with the club winning December’s manager of the month award and taking his side to the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup where they face Chelsea in the next round.

Given they have the FA Cup to focus on too, it’s not a given that Chris Wilder’s side will be able to secure their place in the playoffs this year and go for promotion.

However, Woodgate believes Wilder is the man to take Middlesbrough forward regardless of which league they find themselves in next season. He said: “He’ll have a good chance [of promotion] this season and I think he’ll have an unbelievable chance next season, especially if he gets the backing from the club with signings.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with Woodgate on this one. Wilder has done a brilliant job since he was appointed as manager, not just on the pitch but you can see the morale has boosted around the place too.

As it stands, Middlesbrough look as though they could be in the playoffs come the end of the season but they still have 12 games to go before the season is over and a mixture of teams to play up and down the table so nothing is set in stone.

However, Wilder has achieved promotion to the Premier League before and knows what it takes to get there. To go up to Premier League this season might be a step too far but there’s no doubt Middlesbrough need to stick with him to increase their chances of reaching the top flight.

Given the job Wilder’s done since being appointed as manager, there’s no reason why the club shouldn’t give him backing to make the signings he wants too this summer regardless of the league they are in. If they can get it right then evening if they stay down this season, it is certainly likely we will see them at the top end of the league pushing for promotion next season.