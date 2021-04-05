Jonathan Woodgate faces these Bournemouth dilemmas ahead of Blackburn at 3pm

Bournemouth picked up a crucial win against Middlesbrough last time out, but the Cherries still have work to do if they are to finish in the play-off places this season.

Jonathan Woodgate will be pleased with his team are playing though, and his only focus will be on beating Blackburn this afternoon.

Rovers are stuck in mid-table, meaning they have little to play for, although Woodgate will recognise that Tony Mowbray’s side have individual players who can win games at this level.

So, it’s a huge game for Bournemouth at Ewood Park, and here we look at some of the dilemmas facing Woodgate ahead of kick-off…

Whether to rotate

This is a dilemma that all managers will be wrestling with. With Bournemouth’s last game on Friday, the boss needs to be careful when it comes to managing his players fitness.

Whilst momentum is important, this is the period when muscle injuries can be picked up, and risking someone who may not be 100% could see them miss the run-in, which would be disastrous.

So, Woodgate may be forced to make some brave calls today and call on those who have been on the fringes in recent weeks. But, it’s a squad game, and the Cherries do have quality to bring in if changes are made.

Does Ben Pearson come in?

At their best, Blackburn play with high intensity and they can work you hard, which is the case in most Championship away games in fairness.

With that in mind, Woodgate may be tempted to pair Ben Pearson with Jefferson Lerma in the middle of the park. If the game is a battle, those two have qualities to cope, and it could allow Bournemouth to get a foothold in the game.

Whether to change the approach away from home

Despite Woodgate’s decent start, he has only won one game from four in the league away from home. And, this is a problem that has impacted the Cherries all season, as they are mid-table in the away league.

Therefore, something needs to change. Whether they need to be more cautious from the start, or even switching formation to be more resolute, this away form is becoming a concern.

That’s something for Woodgate to mull over, because if they don’t start winning on the road, they won’t go up.