Jonathan Woodgate explains reason behind absence of key Middlesbrough man in Stoke victory

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate explained that Britt Assombalonga was left out of Boro’s squad for the visit of Stoke City on Friday as a precaution as he nears a return to action.

Assombalonga has not featured for Middlesbrough since he was brought off midway through the second half of their 1-0 win against Charlton Athletic, with the striker suffering from an ankle problem, which has left Woodgate short of options up front in the last few games.

However, Assombalonga has returned to training this week as he step ups his recovery and nears a return to fitness, which would be a real boost for Boro who are in need of the striker’s qualities in front of goal as they look to build on their comeback win against Stoke.

Speaking in his press conference following Boro’s win against Stoke, Woodgate suggested that Assombalonga was left out of the squad as a precaution having just returned to training, saying: “Britt trained yesterday but he wasn’t right. I’ve got to think about the whole season.”

The Verdict

Woodgate was right not to risk Assombalonga for their win against Stoke, with the striker crucial to his side’s ambitions of making sure they manage to keep themselves in the Championship this campaign, and that decision looks all the more wise now considering Boro were still able to go on and secure a vital three points.

Middlesbrough, though, have missed the striker’s presence up front over the last few matches and in the first half of their clash with Stoke, with Boro struggling to get into the game during the opening half, and they will need Assombalonga fully fit and firing over the next few weeks to help them build on the win against Stoke.

Woodgate will be hopeful that the ex-Nottingham Forest man will be able to get himself fully fit, with the forward’s goals likely to prove the key to the club managing to retain their Championship status come the end of the season.