Jonathan Woodgate discusses situation around two key Middlesbrough men

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that he does not expect striker Britt Assombalonga or goalkeeper Darren Randolph to be available for his side’s trip to Preston North End on New Year’s Day.

Assombalonga, who is ‘Boro’s top scorer in the league this season with six goals, has missed his side’s last five games due to injury, and it seems he may still be some way away from a return to action.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win at West Brom on Sunday afternoon, Woodgate was asked whether Assombalonga could feature at Deepdale on Wednesday, with the ‘Boro quoted by The Hartlepool Mail as saying: “I’m not sure on Britt yet, he’s trained a few of days but he’s not 100 per cent right so I don’t really want to risk him at this moment in time.”

Randolph meanwhile hasn’t featured for ‘Boro since the end of November, and discussing when the ‘keeper could be available again, Woodgate continued: “He’ll be fit I’d say in 10 days I hope.”

Asked whether he was surprised by the length of time that Randolph – who has been linked with a return to former club West Ham ahead of the January transfer window – has been on the sidelines for, Woodgate responded: “Not really, it’s a thigh strain, he’d been playing through a thigh strain which he picked up during international duty.

“It’s one of those things. I risked him in a game about four weeks ago, he wanted to play, maybe get through a couple of games then have a rest, but he needs a bit longer time at the moment.”

That win over promotion-chasing West Brom was ‘Boro’s third victory in a row, meaning they go into that clash with Preston 16th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This will surely be frustrating for Middlesbrough.

Both Randolph and Assombalonga have been huge figures for them in the past season or so, and you imagine they will want their quality back as soon as possible, particularly to give some of their other players a break after this busy festive period.

That being said, when you look at the results they have recorded recently, it could be argued that these two haven’t exactly been missed in the past few games, which should at least give ‘Boro plenty of confidence if they are ever faced with the prospect of having to cope without some of their key players again.