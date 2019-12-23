Jonathan Woodgate details Middlesbrough absentee list

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the huge clash against Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day.

Woodgate has had to contend with a serious injury crisis over the past months as he and his side fight against relegation. In the league, Middlesbrough have had to field sides with as many as eight first-team players out for for a given match.

It hasn’t been a great season far for Boro as they battle at the wrong end of the table after coming so close to the play-offs last season. They currently sit in 20th and five points clear of the drop-zone heading into the second half of the season.

Last time out they overcame Stoke City from a goal down to win 2-1 on Friday night, easing the worries of relegation. Woodgate was without key players Britt Assombalonga, Ryan Shotton, Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend and Darren Randolph through injury, along with not having Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne due to suspension, among other absentees.

Boro face Huddersfield Town at the Riverside looking to build on their win over Stoke by clinching another crucial win against a fellow struggler.

Speaking to the Gazette ahead of the clash, Woodgate provided this update on the availability in his squad, stating: “Dijksteel out. Friend out. Randolph out. Shotton out, Britt, again, 50/50. Paddy McNair suspended. Marcus Browne, suspended. Hopefully, there’s nothing new.”

The Verdict

It isn’t ideal at all for Woodgate to have to contend with such plaguing injury problems, as he operates in the league without six or seven of his first-team that would typically play if fit.

It did not help their cause to have two players given three-match bans when they played Swansea and this is something that Woodgate would have liked to not have to deal with along with horrible injury woes. However, the positive result on Friday is sure to have boosted the morale of the players even more as they look to make it four straight home wins against the Terriers.