Jonathan Woodgate delivers Bournemouth team news update as attention turns to Brentford play-off clash

AFC Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the play-off semi-final first leg with Brentford on Monday, according to Jonathan Woodgate.

The Cherries are gearing up for a huge contest against Thomas Frank’s side as they vie to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Stanislas has been a key player for Woodgate’s side this term after making 36 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and creating five more for his teammates, but after missing the final match of the season with a hamstring injury, the interim Bournemouth boss has revealed that the 31-year-old will miss out on Monday evening, along with long-term absentee Lewis Cook.

Speaking to the official Bournemouth website, Woodgate said: “We’re okay, apart from Lewis Cook which is long term. Junior Stanislas may be a week or two, we’ll have to see closer to the time, but other than that we’re okay.

“There’s a chance he will be back for the second leg, we’ll see. He’s just got a slight hamstring strain.”

Woodgate added: “We know on the big stage the players should be there, I’m sure they will be.

“We’re got some outstanding individual talent in that changing room and we all need to turn up and do what we can do.

“I wouldn’t change any of my players for theirs, I love the squad that I’ve got.”

Did these 18 players make more than 100 AFC Bournemouth appearances?

1 of 18 Arnaut Danjuma Yes No

The verdict

There’s no doubt about it, this is a massive blow for Jonathan Woodgate and Bournemouth.

Junior Stanislas is a hugely influential figure for the Cherries and that has been proven by his goalscoring contribution and creativity in helping out his teammates.

Jonathan Woodgate will need his team firing on all cylinders against Brentford and so he’ll have to make sure that he has a suitable replacement in mind against Thomas Frank’s side.

If not, they may end up regretting it.