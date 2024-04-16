Highlights Norwich City may revive their interest in Jonathan Varane this summer, especially if Sporting Gijon is willing to sell him due to lack of playing time.

Varane has not made a significant impact with Gijon, but Norwich sees potential in him, despite interest from other clubs like Getafe and Cadiz.

Whether Norwich City pursues Varane depends on their promotion to the Premier League, as they may loan him out to aid his development.

Norwich City have been linked with Sporting Gijon's Jonathan Varane ahead of the summer transfer window, and the player's current situation should give optimism to the Carrow Road hierarchy.

The 22-year-old midfielder was linked with the club during the January transfer window, with the club's sporting director Ben Knapper identifying the player as someone for the mid to long-term, according to The Pink Un.

However, a deal never materialised and David Wagner's side may attempt to sign him yet again this summer, as he's clearly a player who is well thought of by Norwich's scouting team.

The Canaries may have been given a boost in their pursuit of Varane, with the player only playing a bit-part role for the La Liga 2 club, so this may mean they're willing to sell him in the summer, maybe even for a cut-price deal.

Varane only joined the club from Lens in 2022, and has a deal until the summer of 2027, but a lack of playing time in Spain could work in Norwich's favour.

Jonathan Varane's 2023/24 season with Sporting Gijon

The Frenchman, who is Manchester United star Raphael Varane's half-brother, has played just 21 of Sporting Gijon's La Liga 2 games, out of a possible 35.

To make matters worse for the Frenchman, he's started just five of those games, and clearly isn't one of Miguel Ángel Ramírez's key players, usually having to settle for brief cameo appearances from the bench.

Despite his lack of playing time at La Liga 2 level, Norwich's scouts and Ben Knapper have certainly seen something they like in the player, and were willing to fork out a reported €2.5million to bring him to Carrow Road in January, according to L'Equipe.

Whilst he may not have had a huge impact for Sporting Gijon this season, Norwich weren't alone in their interest in January, with Spanish outfits such as Getafe and Cadiz keen to secure his signature, and QPR were also keen to bring him to Loftus Road on a loan-to-buy agreement.

The player has failed to register a goal or assist this season in the Spanish second-tier, but Norwich clearly rate him highly and see him as one for the future.

A summer move for Jonathan Varane probably depends on what league Norwich are in

Given the Canaries are currently in the play-off places with just three games remaining, they're in contention to win promotion to the Premier League next season.

It's safe to assume that if Norwich don't win promotion, they'll probably be interested in Varane yet again this summer, and given the player's lack of starts in La Liga 2, they'll have a good chance at convincing Sporting Gijon to sell them the player.

However, if Norwich were to win promotion, it remains to be seen if they'd maintain their interest in a player who's barely started games in the second-tier of Spanish football.

It's hard to envisage Varane being up to the standard of Premier League football yet, but Norwich could loan him out if they were to buy him in a bid to aid his development.

However, the Canaries' hierarchy will be fully aware that Varane's current lack of playing time in Spain could work out rather nicely should they wish to pursue a deal for the midfielder this season.