Highlights Jonathan Rowe rejects move to Lazio, preferring to stay at Norwich and fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Lazio's attempts to sign Rowe have been unsuccessful, forcing them to consider other options.

Rowe's decision to stay at Norwich is sensible as it guarantees him regular game time and allows him to negotiate a stronger contract in the future.

Jonathan Rowe is uninterested in a move to Italian football amid interest from Lazio.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Serie A club have been rejected in their attempts to lure the Norwich City forward this January.

Maurizio Sarri’s side had been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, as they look to bolster their attacking options prior to the 1 February deadline.

However, it appears that the club will have to turn their attention to alternative options following this latest development.

Rowe has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Carrow Road, and is currently the team’s top scorer in the league with a tally of 12 goals to his name.

Jonathan Rowe transfer latest

Rowe emerged as a potential target for the Rome-based club in recent days, with the Serie A giants aiming to fight for Champions League qualification.

A number of other clubs have also been linked with a potential move for the winger, but it remains to be seen whether the Canaries would be willing to sell at this stage of the campaign.

The end of the transfer window being in just a couple of days may also be a cause of concern for the Norfolk club if they were to cash in on the forward.

Related Contrasting claims emerge amid Norwich City player's links to Hellas Verona Idah is inching closer to a switch to Italy, with Norwich potentially prepared to sanction this exit.

It is believed that Rowe has an ambition to play in the Premier League, which has led to his decision to turn down a move to Lazio.

Top flight side West Ham have also been mentioned as a potential destination for the youngster, with David Moyes keen to add some extra firepower to his attacking options.

Rowe has a contract until the summer of 2025, so there is no immediate need to sell this month.

Norwich will be hopeful of keeping hold of such an important player as they look to fight for promotion to the Premier League themselves.

Norwich City league position

David Wagner’s side currently sit ninth in the table following last week’s loss to Leeds United.

The gap to the play-off places is two points, with the Canaries also having played a game more than most of their promotion rivals.

Norwich will be aiming to earn a top six finish, with the club seeking return to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Wagner has previously been under pressure from supporters to turn things around at Carrow Road, but recent results have helped move the team back up the second division standings.

Next up for his side is a big home game against rivals Coventry City on 3 February.

Rowe decision is sensible

A move to Serie A would be quite a fun adventure, and could lead to a move to the Premier League in the long run.

However, staying and helping Norwich’s fight for promotion makes most sense as it guarantees him game time on a regular basis.

With his contract set to expire next season, he can go into the summer in a strong negotiating position and could even make the jump to the top flight regardless of the club’s promotion charge.

This has been a great breakout year for Rowe, and it is a sign of his ambition that he is turning down this move and backing himself to make it in the Premier League someday.