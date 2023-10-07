Highlights Norwich City's 20-year-old winger Jonathan Rowe has had an explosive start to the season, scoring five goals in his first five appearances and winning the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August.

It has been a decent start to the season for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries picked up 13 points from their first six games, but while their form has declined slightly in recent weeks, they remain seventh in the table, level on points with the play-off places.

One of the main positives for David Wagner's side this season has been the emergence of winger Jonathan Rowe.

After coming through the Norwich academy, Rowe has been on the fringes of the first team in recent years, but he has started the season as a regular, and he is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the Championship.

How has Jonathan Rowe performed for Norwich City this season?

Having never scored for the Canaries prior to this season, Rowe made an explosive impact at the start of the campaign, scoring five goals in his first five appearances in all competitions, and he was recognised for his performances as he won the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August.

After a few games without a goal, the 20-year-old was back on the scoresheet in the 2-0 home win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

As per Sofascore, the winger has averaged 0.5 goals per game this season, scoring every 141 minutes, with an xG of 1.84.

He is certainly not afraid to have an attempt on goal, shooting 2.3 times per game with a conversion rate of 22%, while he has scored goals from inside and outside the box, including left-footed goals, right-footed goals and headers, showcasing his all-round ability.

Rowe has also provided two assists in 12 appearances this season, and he creates one big chance per game, as well as averaging 1.2 key passes, with a 75% pass accuracy overall.

According to WhoScored, Rowe is fouled 1.9 times per game, underlining the threat opposition defenders feel when facing him.

Pace is another of Rowe's key attributes, and he has a pace rating of 83 on the newly-released EA Sports FC 24.

Rowe's excellent start to the season has not gone unnoticed by his manager, but Wagner believes there is much more to come from him.

"We don't have to discuss that he has had a wonderful start," Wagner told the Pink Un in August.

"Four games with four goals in a row is incredible for such a young lad who never started a competitive first-team game, so credit to him.

"But, and this is very important, now it is about how we move forward. This is something that he knows is not done after four games of the season.

"Everyone is looking a little bit more at him now; that is the nature of such a positive start. This is something that you as a young player have to learn, respect and accept - and this is where we have to support him so that he keeps focused on what he has done in training, in the games - don't look to the left or the right.

"It's easier said than done, but this is now our challenge and our aim is that he continues what he has done and that he builds up his game like he has done in the past."

Is Jonathan Rowe the next big thing to emerge from Norwich City?

Norwich have produced a number of exciting talents in recent years, such as Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Andrew Omobamidele, and Rowe certainly looks like the next star to emerge from the Canaries' academy.

Rowe seems to be a key part of Wagner's plans this season, and he has become one of the first names on the team-sheet after his incredible start to the campaign.

If Rowe can maintain his form, he will be a huge asset for Norwich this season, and it will not be long until he starts to attract attention from elsewhere.