Highlights Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe is the subject of interest from Premier League teams.

West Ham and Aston Villa are interested in signing Rowe.

Norwich manager David Wagner remains calm about the 20-year-old's future.

Norwich City recruited a mix of players during the summer, with some experienced heads coming in along with some less known players.

Overall, it was a fairly productive window and they can be pleased with their work, although they will have been gutted to lose Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele.

However, the one player who has emerged as a real star this season is Jonathan Rowe, who has been at Carrow Road for a long time now.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Registering 13 goals and four assists in 31 competitive appearances this term, he has been a real threat in front of goal for much of the season, with goals against Hull City and West Bromwich Albion this month proving to be crucial in two wins for the Canaries.

However, Norwich may face a real battle to retain the player for the remainder of the season with teams taking an interest.

Ahead of Wednesday's deadline, we have some of the latest news on the 20-year-old.

West Ham interested in Jonathan Rowe, with Everton potentially set to play a role

West Ham United are keen on the Norwich star at this point, according to talkSPORT.

The England youth international features high up David Moyes' shortlist, with the Irons' boss keen to strengthen his attack before the window closes.

However, the East London outfit are also in need of moving players on, potentially to fund some additions including Rowe.

Everton could come to the rescue and sign Said Benrahma, which could free up a spot for the Canaries' attacker.

John Percy has claimed that Aston Villa have maintained a strong interest in Rowe, delivering an update on X.

Three scouts from Villa went to see him in action against Leeds United on Wednesday evening, with the player starting the game but unable to get himself on the scoresheet in the Canaries' 1-0 loss at Elland Road.

Unai Emery's side still have an interest in him despite their pursuit of Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers, who is high up on their target list.

It remains to be seen whether Rowe is pursued as an alternative if Villa don't manage to get a deal over the line for the Boro man.

Norwich boss Wagner revealed that he had no further update on Rowe's future, which is surely a good sign for supporters who want to see the 20-year-old remain at the club.

Speaking to the Pink Un, he said: "I'm long enough in this business that I know everything what I say now does not help. This is why I keep myself calm on this as well.

"I have no other signs, no other information as well. So I have no concerns.

"I'm quite confident that we will work with him together and hopefully he can consistently perform and produce performances like this. Because he's still young, still a lot of work to do. But he's a good guy."

At 20, Rowe needs to be playing as much as possible considering he still has time to make vast improvements to his game, but it's unclear whether he would win a huge amount of game time if he made the step up to the top level before Wednesday's deadline.