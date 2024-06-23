Norwich City enter a new era this summer following the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

The Canaries finished sixth in the Championship last season but were trounced 4-0 on aggregate by Leeds United in the play-off semi-final and sacked David Wagner just days later.

The German has since been replaced by Thorup, who led FC Nordsjaelland to a fourth-placed finish in the Danish Superliga last term.

The 35-year-old hasn't wasted time following his arrival at Carrow Road, completing the signing of defender Jose Cordoba from Bulgarian giants Levski Sofia.

And with the future of several key players still uncertain, it could be a busy summer for the Canaries.

Here, Football League World looks at which dilemmas Thorup must address before the transfer window shuts.

Adam Idah to be sold to Celtic?

Thorup has a big decision to make on the future of striker Adam Idah, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic.

Celtic would like to sign Idah permanently this summer after his successful loan spell, but Norwich are reportedly unwilling to sell him at this point as Thorup is keen to assess him in pre-season.

Idah featured regularly for Norwich in the first half of the season, but most of his minutes came from the bench, and he joined Celtic on loan on the final day of the winter transfer window.

He made a big impact at Celtic Park, scoring nine goals in 19 matches in all competitions to help the Hoops retain the Scottish Premiership title, and he also scored a 90th-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers last month.

According to HITC, Norwich value him at £8m, but it remains to be seen whether Celtic will be willing to meet the asking price.

Adam Idah's 2023-24 stats, per Transfermarkt.com Club Games (all comps) Goals Assists Norwich City 34 7 1 Celtic 19 9 2

Josh Sargent's future with Daniel Farke, Leeds United keen

Despite missing over four months with an injury, Josh Sargent was the Canaries' top scorer this season with 16 goals in 30 games and Norwich's chances of promotion this season may well depend on him.

According to Give Me Sport, Sargent, who is under contract until June 2028, has attracted interest from Wolves, while Pink Un reported the US international was on the radar of Brentford and Leeds.

While losing to a Premier League club may be out of Norwich's control, selling him to a promotion rival like Leeds would be an immediate setback for Thorup.

Josh Sargent's Norwich stats, per Transfermarkt.com Season Games (all comps) Goals Assists 2021-22 29 4 3 2022-23 41 13 2 2023-24 29 16 2

Marcelino Nunez's future amid Turkish interest

Marcelino Nunez is wanted by Trabzonspor this summer, according to reports in Turkey, which suggest the Superlig club has tabled a €3.5m offer for the midfielder.

According to Pink Un, Norwich have turned down the offer for the Chile international, who made the move to Carrow Road two years ago, when he joined from Universidad Catolica in his home country for a reported £3m fee.

The 24-year-old has developed into a crucial cog in the Canaries' midfield, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 81 appearances in all competitions, and Norwich will be desperate to retain him.

The Chilean is under contract until the summer of 2026, so the Canaries may have to cash in on him next summer unless he signs a new deal.

Angus Gunn's contract situation

The Scotsman is one of several Norwich players currently heading into next season with just 12 months left on his contract.

Gunn kept 13 clean sheets in 42 appearances in the Championship, including the play-off semi-final, and the Canaries will be looking to extend his stay at Carrow Road sooner rather than later, as promotion challenges are often built on a reliable goalkeeper.

Keeping Gunn, who didn't exactly cover himself in glory in Scotland's 5-1 loss to Germany in the Euro 2024 opener, is particularly important given his understudy, George Long, also has just 12 months left on his contract.

Grant Hanley's contract situation

Like Gunn, the Norwich skipper will be out of contract at the end of the season and the Canaries have a major decision to make on his future.

The Scotland international is a fan-favourite at Carrow Road and has racked up 193 appearances in all competitions since joining the club seven years ago from Newcastle.

At the same time, Hanley managed just eight appearances in the Championship last term, in a season that was hampered by an Achilles injury until Christmas and then derailed by an injury setback in April.

At 32, Hanley doesn't have time on his side and Norwich may well opt to move in a different direction.

Whether to cash in on Jonathan Rowe or not

Rowe is arguably Norwich's most crucial attacking weapon aside Sargent but, like Gunn and Hanley, will be entering the final year of his contract this season.

The winger scored 13 goals and set up a further four in 38 appearances in all competitions last season, despite missing two months with a hamstring injury that sidelined him between February and April.

Keeping Rowe and Sargent is crucial for Thorup in his debut season at Carrow Road, but there is likely going to be vultures circling this summer.

Ken Aboh to stay and be loaned out?

The Canaries announced in their retained list last month that Aboh had been offered a new deal, with discussions ongoing between the club and his representatives.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut last season, when he came on in the 5-0 win against Rotherham United in March, which remains his only Championship appearance to date.

Aboh has been impressive at youth level, scoring 22 goals in 47 appearances for Norwich Under-18 team and 14 in 29 for the Under-21 team and may merit a chance to prove his worth in the senior squad.