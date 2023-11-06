Highlights Jonathan Rowe has urged his side not to give up hope.

Norwich suffered a 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers yesterday afternoon.

David Wagner is under a huge amount of pressure amid the Canaries' poor form.

Jonathan Rowe believes his Norwich City need to keep grafting following their 3-1 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers yesterday, posting on his Instagram story.

With David Wagner under a bit of pressure, the Canaries would have been hoping to make a fast start in front of the TV cameras, especially at home where they have been very poor at times this term.

But it was the visitors who started the quickest, with goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics. The second goal led to loud boos from the home supporters at Carrow Road, who are fed up of seeing their team underperforming, and saw their side lose 3-1 in the end yesterday afternoon.

Finishing in an underwhelming league position last term, they could do even worse this term and that could quite easily happen considering the league is arguably much stronger this season than it was during the last campaign.

Currently sitting in 17th place, they aren't in a great situation at all and their recent form hasn't helped matters.

16th-18th in the Championship P GD Pts 16 Watford 15 0 18 17 Norwich City 15 -4 17 18 Millwall 15 -4 17

They won three and drew one of their first four league games of the season, with that draw coming at Southampton who have recently been relegated from the Premier League.

But they have failed to build on that and they could find themselves in a relegation battle sooner rather than later if they fail to turn things around.

Stuart Webber's replacement Ben Knapper isn't due to start his job until the latter stages of this month though - and that could mean manager Wagner remains in place until he arrives at Carrow Road.

However, the atmosphere turned toxic at Carrow Road yesterday and it seems as though Wagner's time will be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

What did Jonathan Rowe say after Norwich City's defeat v Blackburn Rovers?

After suffering yet another defeat, the morale in Norwich's dressing room mustn't be high at this point.

No one will be more gutted about this than Rowe, who has thrived for much of the campaign and will want to see his whole team thrive with him.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Taking to Instagram after the game, he posted: "It hurts man.

"We gotta go harder though! Got too much potential in this team to lose hope."

Did Jonathan Rowe strike the right tone with this Norwich City message?

This is a very mature response from Rowe who is clearly still motivated to perform.

It would be easy for a young player to be down following such a poor run of form.

The atmosphere isn't a great environment for him to perform in either - but that isn't the Norwich fans' fault because they have every right to be upset with their team's results at the moment.

He is one player that's giving Norwich fans a lot of hope though and you would back him to be instrumental if the Canaries do manage to turn things around.

Keeping him fit will be crucial though, because two of their other attacking assets, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, are currently on the sidelines and that's been a massive blow for Wagner who has sorely missed them.