As Championship teams have been struggling for consistency in the first few months of the 2023-24 season, making it an incredibly exciting league to watch, there have been some standout players that are setting the second tier alight.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Clarke, Leif Davis and Georginio Rutter are just some of the names that have been doing very good and exciting things, but Norwich City have seemingly brought a future superstar through.

Whilst he's not an unknown by any stretch of the imagination, Jonathan Rowe has had to battle back from numerous setbacks after being the next big thing to come through the Canaries' academy.

Rowe has been at Norwich since 2014, and after his sparkling form for the club's under-21's side in the 2021-22 season, the winger was handed his debut by Dean Smith in December 2021 in a Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

By the end of that season, Rowe had played 15 times in all competitions, with all of those outings coming off the bench, and with Norwich relegated back to the Championship in 2022, big things were expected of the attacker.

However, multiple injury issues kept Rowe on the sidelines for much of the campaign, with a shin problem keeping him out for the first few months and then an ankle issue saw him out of action even longer.

With just three appearances made in 2022-23, Rowe needed to make up for lost time, and with a new lease of life over pre-season injected into him, the 20-year-old has been making waves in the Championship.

In his first 11 league appearances of the season, Rowe has scored six times, including a run where he scored in five successive matches to start the campaign in all competitions, and his maiden England under-21 cap was handed to him due to his form, scoring on his debut in a 9-1 drubbing of Serbia.

Which clubs are interested in Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe?

When a young, exciting player starts to do well in the Championship though, naturally there is transfer interest, and Aston Villa have been the main club linked with a swoop for the young forward, although Crystal Palace, Burnley, Sheffield United and Brentford have all also been watching.

Rowe only has to look at the situation of aforementioned Sunderland winger Clarke though to know that a move to a big Premier League club comes with its drawbacks and that it may not be the right one for him just now.

Back in 2018, Clarke made his breakthrough into the Leeds United first-team under Marcelo Bielsa as a slender 17-year-old, but his impact for the rest of the 2018-19 season was brilliant, and it earned him a £10 million move to Tottenham in the summer of 2019.

However, Clarke went on a number of different loan spells away from Spurs and never got a real look-in under any manager that worked for the club, making just four appearances in total in cup competitions.

The loan moves that Clarke went on were unproductive, and it was only when he dropped into League One with Sunderland where he started to show the player that Tottenham spent eight figures on, and the 22-year-old has not looked back since.

What should Jonathan Rowe do amid Aston Villa interest?

Rowe needs to only look at how Clarke's career has played out to see that it may be better for him to stay at Carrow Road for now and continue on the path he's creating, rather than see the bright lights of Villa Park as there is plenty of stiff competition there for places and his career could stall for a few years.

Of course, there are Premier League teams that he is more likely to feature for, but Rowe will probably be better served waiting out the 2023-24 season and getting regular minutes under David Wagner as he is on course for a 20-goal season if his average continues.

It's important not to get too far ahead of ourselves when it comes to Rowe, but at the age of 20, he clearly has the world at his feet and Norwich fans will be hoping that he stays.