Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe has revealed that he was relieved he was able to perform well against Ipswich Town at Portman Road last year after dishing out some pre-match banter, making this admission in an interview with Sky Sports.

The England youth international has been one of the Canaries' shining stars this season, not making much of an impact last term due to injury woes but hitting the ground running at the start of the 2023/24 campaign and being a real asset for much of the season.

Unfortunately for him, this brilliant term could already be over for him due to another injury that he sustained, but he can look back on the 2023/24 season with plenty of pride after becoming one of David Wagner's most important players.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 campaign (As of February 22nd) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 28 12 2 EFL Cup 2 1 1 FA Cup 2 0 1

Rowe has had some brilliant moments this term, which is no surprise considering how much of an impact he has had.

Scoring his first senior goal for the club on the opening day in a 2-1 win over Hull City will have been a moment to remember for him.

But it could definitely be argued that his most satisfying moments of the campaign came against Ipswich, with the 20-year-old registering a brace at Portman Road in a 2-2 draw.

The attacker certainly enjoyed the pre-match banter between the arch-rivals - and he let everyone know how pumped up he was before that clash back in December.

Speaking about that winter derby at Portman Road, he told Sky Sports: "The build-up to that game was one of the main parts that got me excited and kind of charged up.

"It is part of why I love football and you can't lose that side of the rivalries - that bit of cheekiness. So I think I kind of rattled a few fans before the game!

"And it was a good thing that I delivered, because if you're going to give it out then you need to make sure you perform. If you don't you'll never hear the end of it."

Jonathan Rowe has created a Norwich City memory that he won't forget

Rowe will be gutted about the fact his season may be over.

He could have played a huge part in the Canaries' promotion push - and he still could if he returns in time.

The 20-year-old has done more than enough to potentially put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer and has created memories that will last a lifetime.

That almost sounds excessive, but his goals against Ipswich were priceless moments for him.

Not many players get the opportunity to score a brace in a derby as fierce as this one, so he will cherish those moments forever and will be hoping to make an impact in future derbies if he doesn't move on before then.