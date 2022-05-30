Jonathan Panzo sends five-word message to Nottingham Forest supporters after play-off final victory v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest sealed their long-awaited return to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

It was not a game packed with quality from either side, but the stakes were so high it was difficult to imagine it being so.

The Reds created the better chances over the course of the match, rode their luck a little in terms of refereeing decisions, and crucially got over the line to reach the top-flight for the first time in 23 years.

Steve Cooper has overseen an incredible turnaround in taking the club from rock bottom of the second tier, to a fourth placed finish and play-off triumph in the same season.

The Reds were very organised and made the most of the January transfer window, securing some deals very early in the window and then supplementing that talent late on.

Jonathan Panzo, who arrived mid-season from Dijon, took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Premier League here we come!!!!”

Panzo only made one appearance for the Reds after signing, starting on the final day at Hull City, but Cooper clearly has a development plan in place for him, with his deal running until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

There is room in the depth chart for a versatile player like Panzo heading into next season.

With Tobias Figueiredo edging towards the end of his contract, there are not many alternatives to the current first choice back three at the club.

The trio of Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna will be expected to have a significant part to play in the top-flight next season, but the second string certainly needs strengthening ahead of the challenge.

With the TV money increasing substantially in the Premier League, it will be a busy summer transfer window at the City Ground, and it will be interesting to see where Panzo fits in within that come the end of July.